Spooky season has come and gone — or, maybe it hasn’t, depending on how long you celebrate — but are you ready for Christmas movies yet? It’s cool if you’re not, there are still plenty of options to choose from this month.

As always, the streamers tend to refresh their library on the first of the month, and November is no different for Tubi. This month, you’ll be able to stream movies including Florence Pugh’s “A Good Person,” the original “Space Jam” and, if you’re still feeling some thrillers post-Halloween, “The Shining.”

Tubi also offers free access to various series, and will premiere some originals.

You can find a full list of what’s new on Tubi in November 2025 below.

November 1

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

“2012”

“20th Century Women”

“61st Street”

“A Good Person”

“A Most Violent Year”

“A Royal Affair”

“Above Suspicion”

“After Yang”

“Aftersun”

“All About the Benjamins”

“American Honey”

“American Made”

“Are We There Yet?”

“Are We Done Yet?”

“Barely Lethal”

“BelIy”

“Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club”

“Bike Heist”

“Black Christmas”

Michelle Trachtenberg in “Black Christmas” (2006)

“Black Hawk Down”

“Black Nativity”

“Blockers”

“Body Cam”

“Borderline”

“Brightburn”

“Broken City”

“Carrie (1976)”

“Carrie (2013)”

“Casino”

“Child’s Play (1988)”

“Childrens Hospital”

“Cleaner”

“Coach Carter”

“Daddy’s Home”

“Dinner For Smucks”

“Dead & Buried”

“Dead Like Me”

“Death Wish (2018)”

“Deep Blue Sea”

“Dennis the Menace”

“Dream Scenario”

“Dreamgirls”

“Equals”

“Exposure”

“Exposure”

“Face/Off”

“Fallen”

“Fat Albert”

“First Cow”

“First Reformed”

“Free Fire”

“Friday”

“G-Force”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Ghost Ship”

“Gladiator”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

“Good Will Hunting”

“Heartbreak Ridge”

“Heist”

“Hellboy (2019)”

“High Life”

“Hot Summer Nights”

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2”

“Hot Tub Time Machine”

“Hotel For Dogs”

“House of Wax (2005)”

“How the Gringo Stole Christmas”

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties”

“Hustle & Flow”

“In Fabric”

“In Too Deep”

“Jack the Giant Slayer”

“Jason X”

“Jingle All the Way”

Fox

“Landscape with Invisible Hand”

“Legion”

“Like a Boss”

“Locke”

“Maid in Manhattan”

“Mid90s”

“Minari”

“Misery”

“Money Talks (1997)”

“Morning Glory (2010)”

“Morris from America”

“Nanny McPhee”

“Nanny McPhee Returns”

“Never Goin’ Back”

“New Jack City”

“Next Friday”

“Night School”

“No Country for Old Men”

“Norbit”

“Obvious Child”

“On a Wing and a Prayer”

“One Night In Miami”

“Pale Rider”

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

“Pride & Glory”

“Priscilla”

“Punisher: War Zone”

“Rango”

“Red Rocket”

“Riddick”

“Robin Hood (1991)”

“Roll Bounce”

“RV (2006)”

“Samaritan”

“Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)”

“Seraphim Falls”

“Shazam! (2019)”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

Warner Bros.

“Shooter”

“Showing Up”

“Shrek Forever After”

“Silverado”

“Sisu”

“Skit”

“Snitch”

“Snow Dogs”

“Space Jam”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

“Stars at Noon”

“Stealth”

“Stomp the Yard”

“Sugar”

“Super 8”

“Swiss Army Man”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)“

“Terrifier 3”

“The 4400”

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

“The Day the Earth Stood Still”

“The Edge”

“The End of the Tour”

“The Friday After Next”

“The Gentlemen”

“The Godfather Part II”

“The Godfather”

“The Hateful Eight”

“The Honeymooners”

“The Hughleys”

“The Long Kiss Goodnight”

“The Lost Boys”

“The Lost Boys: The Tribe”

“The Perfect Holiday”

“The Price We Pay”

“The Protege”

“The Punisher, (2004)”

“The Roots (1977)”

“The Roots (2016)”

“The Rover”

“The Sea of Trees”

“The Shining (1996)”

“The Smurfs (2011)”

“The Smurfs 2”

“The Smurfs: The Lost Village”

“The Souvenir: Part II”

“The Spectacular Now”

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)”

“The Thing (2011)”

“The Walk”

“The Water Horse”

“Think Like a Man”

“Thirteen Ghosts”

“This Christmas”

“Titanic”

Paramount/Fox

“Trap (2024)”

“Trapped (2002”

“Trick ‘R Treat”

“True Grit (2010)”

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”

“Under the Silver Lake”

“Varsity Blues”

“Waves”

“Whatever Works”

“When You Finish Saving the World”

“While We’re Young”

“White Boy Rick”

“Wolf”

“Wyatt Earp”

”XXX”

“XXX: State of the Union”

“You Got Served”

“Zola”

November 3

“Growing Pains”

“Shadow in the Cloud”

“The Loft”

“The Skulls”

“V (2009)”

November 5

“Marrowbone”

November 6

“Bad Boys II”

“Bad Boys”

“Bad Boys” (Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures)

November 7

“Fan of Mine” — Tubi original

November 10

“The Sullivan & Son”

November 17

“MagGie Moore(s)”

“The Repair Shop” (Seasons 1-8)

November 21

“Married to a Balla 2” — Tubi original

November 23

“The Mist”

November 24

“10 Cloverfield Lane”

“Beachfront Bargain Hunt” (Seasons 1-13, 15-16, and 18)

November 27

“Sidelined 2: Intercepted” — Tubi original