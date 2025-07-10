Guy Ritchie Drops Out as ‘Road House 2’ Director

Guy Ritchie has dropped out of directing “Road House 2,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project. The reason for his departure is currently unknown, however the search for a new director is currently underway.

Jake Gyllenhaal is slated to return, reprising his role as Dalton to lead the Amazon MGM sequel. Production kicks off in September.

In “Road House,” Gyllenhaal plays Elwood Dalton, a former UFC champ who ends up working as a “cooler” at a dive bar in the Florida Keys. The cast also includes Daniela Melchior, Jessica Williams, Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, actual UFC fighter Conor McGregor and Joaquim de Almeida.

The film debuted to a record-breaking 50 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video over its first two weekends – the largest movie debut for an Amazon MGM Studios-produced original in the streamer’s history, according to Amazon.

Doug Liman previously directed “Road House,” a new spin on the classic Patrick Swayze film, from a script by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Will Beall wrote the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Producers include Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Alex Gartner, and Nine Stories Productions’ Gyllenhaal and Josh McLaughlin. Ivan Atkinson will executive produce.

Variety first reported the news.