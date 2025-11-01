What’s New on Netflix in November

Netflix has a packed month of original programming coming up in November. The streamer’s November premieres are headlined by “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1, which will see the first four episodes of the immensely popular series’ final season all premiere at once on Nov. 26. “A Man on the Inside” Season 2, meanwhile, is set to premiere just a few days prior to that on Nov. 20.

Elsewhere, Netflix’s November lineup also includes “Death by Lightning,” the new star-studded historical drama series about the assassination of President James A. Garfield, and two of the streamer’s biggest fall awards contenders, Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and the Sundance hit “Train Dreams.”

Below, check out the full list of everything new coming to Netflix in November.

Nov. 1

“A Very Vintage Christmas”

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“Baby Driver”

“Back to the Future”

“Back to the Future Part II”

“Back to the Future Part III”

“Broadchurch” Seasons 1-3

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Dear Santa”

“Doctor Sleep”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“Dr. Dolittle”

“Dr. Dolittle 2”

“Elvis”

“Frances Ha”

“Game Night”

“Happy Christmas”

“The Hangover”

“The Hangover: Part II”

“The Hangover: Part III”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“In the Heights”

“Isn’t It Romantic”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Just Mercy”

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Life of the Party”

“The Little Things”

“Merry Liddle Christmas”

“The Nun II”

“Ocean’s 8”

“Paddington 2”

“The Patriot”

“Ready Player One”

“Tenet”

“This Is the End”

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”

“The Way Back”

“Wonka”

Nov. 2

“King Richard”

“The Outfit”

Nov. 3

“Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches”

“In Waves and War”

Nov. 4

“Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things”

“Minx” Seasons 1-2

“Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2

Nov. 5

“Election”

“Heweliusz”

“Just Alice”

Nov. 6

“The Bad Guys: Breaking In”

“Bride Wars”

“Death by Lightning”

“The Vince Staples Show” Season 2

Nov. 7

“A Holiday Engagement”

“As You Stood By”

“Baramulla”

“Christmas in the Heartland”

“Frankenstein”

“Groom & Two Brides”

“Labyrinth”

“Mango”

“My Dad’s Christmas Date”

Nov. 8

“Countdown: Jake vs. Tank”

“The Emoji Movie”

Nov. 10

“Marines”

“Sesame Street” Volume 1

Nov. 11

“Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas”

“No Sleep ‘Til Christmas”

“Same Time, Next Christmas”

Nov. 12

“A Merry Little Ex-Mas”

“Being Eddie”

“Dynamite Kiss”

“Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV”

“Mrs Playmen”

“Selling The OC” Season 4

Nov. 13

“The Beast in Me”

“Delhi Crime” Season 3

“Had I Not Seen the Sun” Part 1

“Koati” Season 1

“Last Samurai Standing”

“Moulin Rouge!”

“The Sandlot”

“Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad”

“Unicorn Academy” Chapter 4

Nov. 14

“The Crystal Cuckoo”

“In Your Dreams”

“Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis”

“Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius”

“Nouvelle Vague”

Nov. 15

“A Royal Date for Christmas”

“A Sprinkle of Christmas”

“A Vineyard Christmas”

“Becoming Santa”

“Christmas Casanova”

“Everybody’s Fine”

“Just Like a Christmas Movie”

“Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade”

“Royally Yours, This Christmas”

Nov. 17

“Blue Beetle”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” Season 12

“Selena y Los Dinos”

“Zodiac”

Nov. 18

“Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That”

Nov. 19

“The Carman Family Deaths”

“Champagne Problems”

“Envious” Season 3

“The Son of a Thousand Men”

Nov. 20

“A Man on the Inside” Season 2

“The Follies”

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 8

“Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” Season 4

Nov. 21

“Marry Christmas”

“Mistletoe Mixup”

“ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran”

“Train Dreams”

Nov. 24

“Missing: Dead or Alive?” Season 2

“Santa Bootcamp”

Nov. 25

“Is It Cake? Holiday” Season 2

Nov. 26

“Jingle Bell Heist”

“Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1

Nov. 27

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

Nov. 28

“Left-Handed Girl”

“The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo”