Everything New on Streaming Services in October: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

With the candy doled out, October comes to an end. And that means a whole slate of new options to watching on streaming services.
From Netflix to Tubi, each streamer refreshes their catalogue from month to month. Sometimes, that means movies you’ve been looking for for years, but somehow don’t have a physical copy of, might suddenly be available to watch. For example, “Life-Size” finally hits Disney+ in November.
It can be hard to keep track of all the streamers and their libraries though, so we’ve gone ahead and done that for you.
You can find a full list of everything new to streaming in November 2025 below.
Netflix
Nov. 1
A Very Vintage Christmas
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Baby Driver
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Broadchurch: Season 1
Broadchurch: Season 2
Broadchurch: Season 3
Charlie’s Angels
Crazy Rich Asians
Dear Santa
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dr. Dolittle
Dr. Dolittle 2
Elvis
Frances Ha
Game Night
Happy Christmas
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
I Know What You Did Last Summer
In the Heights
Isn’t It Romantic
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Mercy
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Life of the Party
The Little Things
Merry Liddle Christmas
The Nun II
Ocean’s 8
Paddington 2
The Patriot
Ready Player One
Tenet
This Is the End
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
The Way Back
Wonka
Nov. 2
King Richard
The Outfit
Nov. 3
Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches
In Waves and War
Nov. 4
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
Minx: Seasons 1-2
Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2
Nov. 5
Election
Heweliusz
Just Alice
Nov. 6
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
Bride Wars
Death by Lightning
The Vince Staples Show: Season 2
Nov. 7
A Holiday Engagement
As You Stood By
Baramulla
Christmas in the Heartland
Frankenstein
Groom & Two Brides
Labyrinth
Mango
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Nov. 8
Countdown: Jake vs. Tank
The Emoji Movie
Nov. 10
MARINES
Sesame Street: Volume 1
Nov. 11
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
No Sleep ’Til Christmas
Same Time, Next Christmas
Nov. 12
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
Being Eddie
Dynamite Kiss
Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV
Mrs Playmen
Selling The OC: Season 4
Nov. 13
The Beast in Me
Delhi Crime: Season 3
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1
Koati: Season 1
Last Samurai Standing
Moulin Rouge!
The Sandlot
Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4
Nov. 14
The Crystal Cuckoo
In Your Dreams
Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis
Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius
NOUVELLE VAGUE
Nov. 15
A Royal Date for Christmas
A Sprinkle of Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
Becoming Santa
Christmas Casanova
Everybody’s Fine
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
Royally Yours, This Christmas
Nov. 17
Blue Beetle
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12
Selena y Los Dinos
Zodiac
Nov. 18
Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That
Nov. 19
The Carman Family Deaths
Champagne Problems
Envious: Season 3
The Son of a Thousand Men
Nov. 20
A Man on the Inside: Season 2
The Follies
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4
Nov. 21
Marry Christmas
Mistletoe Mixup
ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran
Train Dreams
Nov. 24
Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2
Santa Bootcamp
Nov. 25
Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2
Nov. 26
Jingle Bell Heist
Stranger Things 5: Volume 1
Nov. 27
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Nov. 28
Left-Handed Girl
The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo
Disney+
Nov. 1
CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)
Joy to the World
Nov. 2
Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Nov. 4
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
Nov. 5
Disney+: Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) –New Episode
Nov. 7
Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Life-Size
Love+War – Premiere
The Worst Trip Around the World (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
Nov. 8
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Livestream Beginning at 8pm ET
Nov. 11
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) –New Episode Live at 8/7c
Nov. 12
Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends
Nov. 14
Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – Premiere
Madame Web
Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Very Jonas Christmas Movie
Nov. 18
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) –New Episode Live at 8/7c
Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse (Season 4) – New Episodes
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – New Episodes
Nov. 19
Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) –New Episode
Nov. 21
Biography: Dolly Parton
A Day Late and a Dollar Short
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup
A House on Fire Tempting Fate
Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
Nov. 22
Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)
Nov. 24
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
Nov. 25
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) –New Episode Live at 8/7c
Nov. 26
The Beatles Anthology – Three-Episode Premiere
Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5) – New Episode
Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) -New Episode
Kiff (Season 2) -New Episodes
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes
Nov. 27
The Beatles Anthology – Three New Episodes
Nov. 28
The Beatles Anthology – Final Three Episodes
Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol
Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Nov. 29
Holiday Baking Championship (New Seasons)
Nov. 30
Little Angel (Season 7)
Hulu
Nov. 1
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41
Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5
13 Going On 30 (2004)
13 Going On 30 En Espanol (2004)
13 Minutes (2021)
A Knight’s Tale (2001)
A Knight’s Tale En Espanol (2001)
Bad Tidings (2024)
Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Bee Season (2005)
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)
The Best Man Holiday (2013)
Casino (1995)
The Collective (2023)
The Color Purple (2023)
The Color Purple En Espanol (2023)
Deck the Halls (2006)
Downhill (2020)
Epic (2013)
Eragon (2006)
Ever After (1998)
The Family Stone (2005)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Happy Christmas (2014)
Happy Christmas En Espanol (2014)
The Heist Before Christmas (2023)
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)
The International (2009)
The International En Espanol (2009)
The Interview (2014)
The Interview En Espanol (2014)
It Could Happen to You (1994)
It Could Happen to You en espanol (1994)
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
The Jane Austen Book Club En Espanol (2007)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Julie & Julia En Espanol (2009)
The Juror (1996)
The Juror En Espanol (1996)
Joy to the World (2025)
Just Getting Started (2017)
The Last Duel (2021)
Last Holiday (2006)
Last Holiday En Espanol (2006)
Love Actually (2003)
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Neighbors (2014)
The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Ride Along (2014)
Ride Along 2 (2016)
Season of the Witch (2011)
The Sound Of Music (1965)
Tigerland (2000)
Wish Upon (2017)
Nov. 4
All’s Fair — 3-Episode Series Premiere
Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)
Nov. 5
The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere
American Murderer (2022)
Nov. 6
Bride or Die
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6
One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2
Nov. 7
Sovereign (2025)
Nov. 8
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1
Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 19
The Baldwins: Complete Season 1
A Star Is Born (2018)
A Star Is Born En Espanol (2018)
Nov. 10
Apollo 18 (2011)
Bordertown (2007)
Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)
Don’t Breathe 2 En Espanol (2021)
Labyrinth (1986)
The Little Hours (2017)
Midnight Sun (2018)
Skyline (2010)
Villains (2019)
Nov. 11
The Book of Clarence (2023)
The Book of Clarence En Espanol (2023)
55 (2025)
Nov. 13
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3
Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1
Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1
Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A
Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
Nov. 14
Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19
Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4
Nov. 15
Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1
Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1
Deadly Women: Complete Season 12
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7
Don’t Breathe (2016)
Don’t Breathe En Espanol (2016)
Osiris (2025)
Nov. 17
Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1
Nov. 18
Armand (2024)
Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)
Nov. 20
I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Last Rider (2022)
Nov. 21
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere
YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)
Nov. 22
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3
Under Fire (2025)
Nov. 24
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere
Nov. 25
Girl in the Attic
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2
Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1
The Ugly Stepsister (2025)
Nov. 27
Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)
Nov. 28
Bride Hard (2025)
Nov. 29
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8
Nov. 30
HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere
Living Proof: Special Premiere
The Assistant (2019)
The First Omen (2024)
Prime Video
Nov. 1
“A Beautiful Mind” (2002)
“Agent Cody Banks” (2003)
“Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London” (2004)
“All Dogs Go to Heaven” (1989)
“Annie Hall” (1977)
“Arthur Christmas” (2011)
“Be Cool” (2005)
“Benny & Joon” (1993)
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” (2020)
Bones and All (2022)
“Chicago” (2003)
“Child’s Play” (1988)
“Child’s Play” (2019)
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)
“Delta Force” (1986)
“Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection” (1990)
“Double Indemnity” (1944)
“Entourage” (2015)
“Flamin’ Hot” (2023)
“Good Will Hunting” (1998)
“Hanna” (2011)
“Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986)
“Happy Gilmore” (1996)
“Heartbreakers” (2001)
“Hot Pursuit” (2015)
“Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010)
“Hot Tub Time Machine 2” (2015)
“In the Heat of the Night” (1967)
“Jet Li’s Fearless” (2006)
“King & Conqueror” S1 (2025)
“Larry Crowne” (2011)
“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” (2003)
“Legend” (1986)
“Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You” (2017)
“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
“Missing in Action” (1984)
“Overboard” (2018)
“Rear Window” (1954)
“Rob Roy” (1995)
“Scrooged” (1988)
“Species” (1995)
“Species II” (1998)
“Species III” (2004)
“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
“The Break-Up” (2006)
“The Cutting Edge” (1992)
“The Great Outdoors” (1988)
“The Poughkeepsie Tapes” (2007)
“This Christmas” (2007)
“Till” (2022)
“Uncle Buck” (1989)
“Vertigo” (1958)
“Wargames” (1983)
Nov. 5
“Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy” (2025)
Nov. 7
“BAT-FAM” S1 (2025)
“Maxton Hall—The World Between Us” S2 (2025)
“NWSL” (2025)
“ONE Fight Night on Prime Video” (2025)
“Tatsuki Fujimoto” 17-26 S1 (2025)
“The Alto Knights” (2025)
Nov. 9
“Baywatch” (2017)
Nov. 12
“Playdate” (2025)
Nov. 14
“Belén” (2025)
“Drop” (2025)
“Malice” (2025)
Nov. 15
“Mamma Mia!” (2008)
Nov. 17
“June Farms” (2025)
Nov. 19
“The Iron Claw” (2023)
“The Mighty Nein” (2025)
Nov. 26
“Mickey 17” (2025)
Peacock
Nov. 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
Almost Christmas
American Sniper
Arsenal
Bad Moms
Bangkok Dangerous
The Best Man Holiday
Bring It On
Captain Underpants
City of Angels
The Croods
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Dilemma
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
Drive Angry 3D
Dunkirk
Dying of The Light
Eragon
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fast & Furious
The Fast And The Furious
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
The Flinstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Frozen Ground
Girls Trip
The Greatest Showman
Honeymoon In Vegas
Identity Thief
The Intern
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kick-Ass
Knowing
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love Actually
A Madea Christmas
Major Payne
Marmaduke
Matilda
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Men in Black: International
Midway (1976)
Minions
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol
Nanny McPhee
Notting Hill
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paddington
Primal
Richie Rich
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Rise of The Guardians
Role Models
The Rundown
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Straight Outta Compton
Tooth Fairy
The Trust
USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
Walking Tall
Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins
Zero Dark Thirty
On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Nov. 2nd
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 (NBC)
Nov. 3rd
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Season 7 (WeTV)
Nov. 4th
America’s Most Wanted, Season 1-3 (Reelz)
America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Season 1 (Reelz)
St. Denis Medical, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Nov. 5th
Inside
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
Nov. 6th
All Her Fault, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Miracle On Ice: 40th Anniversary
Nov. 7th
Wicked: One Wonderful Night – Premiere (NBC)
Nov. 8th
Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Stumble, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Nov. 10th
The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Season 1-2
The Real Housewives of Vancouver, Season 1-2
Nov. 11th
Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8
Nov. 12th
Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay – Premiere, All Episodes, Uncensored (Bravo)
Nov. 13th
Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Nov. 15th
The 2025 BravoCon Panels – Premiere
Nov. 16th
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 2 – All Episodes
Nov. 17th
BravoCon Tea Time Rewind (State Farm Recap Special) (Peacock Original)
BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Good Place, Season 1-4
The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Premiere
Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Season 1-2
Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Nov. 18th
Cold Justice, Season 8 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Nov. 19th
A Thousand And One
Nov. 20th
A Different Breed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Purina)
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Expend4bles
Southern Charm, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)
Nov. 21st
BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
Nov. 22nd
Miss Universo 2021 (Telemundo)
Nov. 24th
Bel-Air, Season 4 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
BravoCon: All Access 2025 (Bravo)
Nov. 26th
Vanderpump Rules: Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons (Bravo)
Nov. 28th
The National Dog Show 2025 (NBC)
Nov. 30th
Stifel Snow Show, Season 3 – Premiere (CNBC)
HBO Max
Nov. 1
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
A United Kingdom
A Woman’s Face
Alex Cross (2012)
Backfire
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Betrayed (1954)
Brick Mansions
Crime Wave
Dangerous Liaisons
Deception (1946)
Desperate
Destination Tokyo
Dillinger
Each Dawn I Die
Elf
Four Christmases
Happy Feet
Hellboy (2004)
House of 1000 Corpses
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Invisible Stripes
Johnny Angel
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Marine Raiders
Marked Woman
Monster-In-Law
Murder, My Sweet
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Nocturne
Norm of the North
Objective, Burma!
Out of the Fog
Out of the Past
Red Light
Red Riding Hood
Roadbloack
Screaming Eagles
Sucker Punch
The Bride of Frankenstein
The Devil’s Rejects
The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut
The Kitchen, Season Thirty-Nine
The Locket
The Man I Love
The Mask of Dimitrios
The Polar Express
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
The Public Enemy
The Roaring Twenties
The Set-Up
The Town
The Unsuspected
The Wolfman
The Women (1939)
They Live by Night
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
This Woman Is Dangerous
Where Danger Lives
Nov. 2
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
I Love LA, Season One
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season Nine
Past Lives
Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season One
Nov. 3
Barney’s World, Season One E
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season Two
I Am Curious Johnny
In the Eye of the Storm, Season Three
Wardens of the North, Season Five
Nov. 4
Holiday Baking Championship, Season Twelve
Supermarket Stakeout, Season Seven
Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season One A
Nov. 5
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
The Plot Thickens, Season 6
Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1
Nov. 6
A Man Called Otto
Alex vs ARod
Beat Bobby Flay, Season Thirty-Nine
Expedition Files, Season Three
Expedition Unknown, Season Sixteen
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season One
Nov. 7
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52
Let’s Go Bananas, Season One B
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11
Materialists
The Vallecas Files
Nov. 8
Gold Rush, Season 16
Nov. 9
Build for Off-Road, Season 2
Nov. 10
Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1
Nov. 12
Beat Bobby Flay, Season Forty-One
Hoarding for the Holidays, Season One
Homestead Rescue, Season Thirteen
Nov. 13
Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1
Body Cam, Season 10
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Nov. 14
Eddington
One to One: John & Yoko
Silly Sundays, Season One D
The Seduction
Nov. 15
The Last Woodsmen, Season 2
Nov. 18
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1
Thoughts & Prayers
Nov. 20
Missing
Work on the Wild Side, Season One
Nov. 21
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E
Nov. 22
Belle Collective, Season 6
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H
Nov. 26
Flight Risk
Nov. 28
Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium
Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen
Nov. 30
Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Paramount+
Nov. 1
“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”
“21 Jump Street”
“40 Days and 40 Nights”
“48 Hrs.”
“A Very Brady Sequel” (1996)
“Alfie” (2004)
“All I Want For Christmas”
“American Beauty”
“American Made”
“An Officer and a Gentleman”
“Another 48 Hrs.”
“Assassin Club”
“Big Daddy”
“Big Night”
“Blades of Glory”
“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
“Bridget Jones’s Diary”
“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason”
“Bridget Jones’s Baby”
“Catch Me If You Can”
“Chinatown”
“Chocolat”
“Cujo”
“Days of Thunder”
“Dean”*
“Deck The Halls”
“Defiance”
“Dinner For Schmucks”
“Doubt”
“Dreamgirls”
“Enemy at the Gates”
“Faster”
“Fatman”
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
“Flags of Our Fathers”
“Flight”
“Friendsgiving”
“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”
“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”
“Gasoline Alley”
“Geostorm”
“Get Rich or Die Tryin’”
“Ghost”
“Hamburger Hill”
“Happy Christmas”
“Home For The Holidays”
“I Love You, Man”
“Indecent Proposal”
“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008)
“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)
“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)
“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984)
“Instant Family”
“Jersey Girl”
“Joe Dirt”
“Juice”
“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001)
“Last Holiday” (2006)
“Leaving Las Vegas”
“Love, Rosie”
“Loving”
“Mansfield Park” (1999)
“Morning Glory”
“Mousehunt”
“No Strings Attached”
“Noah” (2014)
“Old School”
“Only the Brave Pain & Gain”
“Planes, Trains and Automobiles”
“Pretty In Pink”
“Punch-Drunk Love”
“Rango”
“Reindeer Games”
“Rescue Dawn”
“Revolutionary Road”
“Rules of Engagement”
“Runaway Bride”
“Santa Stole Our Dog!”
“Saturday Night Fever”
“Saving Private Ryan”
“Scrooge” (1970)
“Scrooged”
“Shakespeare in Love”
“She’s All That”
“She’s Out of My League”
“Sherlock Gnomes”
“Shooter”
“Snow Day”
“Some Kind of Wonderful”
“Starship Troopers”
“Staying Alive”
“Stop-Loss”
“Superstar”
“Surviving Christmas”
“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990)
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze” (1991)
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III” (1993)
“The Big Short”
“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”
“The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995)
“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
“The Cut”*
“The Darkest Hour”
“The Duchess”
“The Fighting Temptations”
“The Godfather” (1972)
“The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (1990)
“The Godfather Part II” (1974)
“The Importance of Being Earnest” (2002)
“The Mechanic”(2011)
“The Other Boleyn Girl”
“The Perfect Score”
“The Score”
“The Terminal”
“The Terminator” (1984)
“The Usual Suspects”
“The Words”
“There Will Be Blood”
“Titanic”
“Tommy Boy”
“Total Recall” (1990)
“Trading Places”
“Uncommon Valor”
“Up In The Air”
“Urban Cowboy”
“Valkyrie”
“Varsity Blues”
“Wayne’s World
“Wayne’s World 2”
“We Were Soldiers”
“What Women Want”
“When Harry Met Sally”
“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”
“World Trade Center”
“Yours, Mine & Ours” (2005)
Nov. 3
“Crutch” series premiere
Nov. 5
“Rubble & Crew” (Season 2)
“Blaze and the Monster Machines: Special Mission Blaze”
Nov. 7
“Queen Bees”* (2021)
Nov. 9
“Youth In Revolt”* (2009)
Nov. 15
“Chuck”
Nov. 16
“Landman” Season 2 premiere
Nov. 19
“Wakefield”* (2016)
“The Smurfs” (2021, Season 3)
Nov. 21
“Rocketman”*
“PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace special”
Nov. 25
“The Road” (2009)
Nov. 28
“A PAW Patrol Christmas** special”
Tubi
Nov. 1
“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”
“2012”
“20th Century Women”
“61st Street”
“A Good Person”
“A Most Violent Year”
“A Royal Affair”
“Above Suspicion”
“After Yang”
“Aftersun”
“All About the Benjamins”
“American Honey”
“American Made”
“Are We There Yet?”
“Are We Done Yet?”
“Barely Lethal”
“BelIy”
“Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club”
“Bike Heist”
“Black Christmas”
“Black Hawk Down”
“Black Nativity”
“Blockers”
“Body Cam”
“Borderline”
“Brightburn”
“Broken City”
“Carrie (1976)”
“Carrie (2013)”
“Casino”
“Child’s Play (1988)”
“Childrens Hospital”
“Cleaner”
“Coach Carter”
“Daddy’s Home”
“Dinner For Smucks”
“Dead & Buried”
“Dead Like Me”
“Death Wish (2018)”
“Deep Blue Sea”
“Dennis the Menace”
“Dream Scenario”
“Dreamgirls”
“Equals”
“Exposure”
“Exposure”
“Face/Off”
“Fallen”
“Fat Albert”
“First Cow”
“First Reformed”
“Free Fire”
“Friday”
“G-Force”
“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”
“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”
“Ghost Ship”
“Gladiator”
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
“Good Will Hunting”
“Heartbreak Ridge”
“Heist”
“Hellboy (2019)”
“High Life”
“Hot Summer Nights”
“Hot Tub Time Machine 2”
“Hot Tub Time Machine”
“Hotel For Dogs”
“House of Wax (2005)”
“How the Gringo Stole Christmas”
“How to Talk to Girls at Parties”
“Hustle & Flow”
“In Fabric”
“In Too Deep”
“Jack the Giant Slayer”
“Jason X”
“Jingle All the Way”
“Landscape with Invisible Hand”
“Legion”
“Like a Boss”
“Locke”
“Maid in Manhattan”
“Mid90s”
“Minari”
“Misery”
“Money Talks (1997)”
“Morning Glory (2010)”
“Morris from America”
“Nanny McPhee”
“Nanny McPhee Returns”
“Never Goin’ Back”
“New Jack City”
“Next Friday”
“Night School”
“No Country for Old Men”
“Norbit”
“Obvious Child”
“On a Wing and a Prayer”
“One Night In Miami”
“Pale Rider”
“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”
“Pride & Glory”
“Priscilla”
“Punisher: War Zone”
“Rango”
“Red Rocket”
“Riddick”
“Robin Hood (1991)”
“Roll Bounce”
“RV (2006)”
“Samaritan”
“Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)”
“Seraphim Falls”
“Shazam! (2019)”
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
“Shooter”
“Showing Up”
“Shrek Forever After”
“Silverado”
“Sisu”
“Skit”
“Snitch”
“Snow Dogs”
“Space Jam”
“Spider-Man: Homecoming”
“Stars at Noon”
“Stealth”
“Stomp the Yard”
“Sugar”
“Super 8”
“Swiss Army Man”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)“
“Terrifier 3”
“The 4400”
“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
“The Day the Earth Stood Still”
“The Edge”
“The End of the Tour”
“The Friday After Next”
“The Gentlemen”
“The Godfather”
“The Godfather Part II”
“The Hateful Eight”
“The Honeymooners”
“The Hughleys”
“The Long Kiss Goodnight”
“The Lost Boys”
“The Lost Boys: The Tribe”
“The Perfect Holiday”
“The Price We Pay”
“The Protege”
“The Punisher, (2004)”
“The Roots (1977)”
“The Roots (2016)”
“The Rover”
“The Sea of Trees”
“The Shining (1996)”
“The Smurfs (2011)”
“The Smurfs 2”
“The Smurfs: The Lost Village”
“The Souvenir: Part II”
“The Spectacular Now”
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)”
“The Thing (2011)”
“The Walk”
“The Water Horse”
“Think Like a Man”
“Thirteen Ghosts”
“This Christmas”
“Titanic”
“Trap (2024)”
“Trapped (2002”
“Trick ‘R Treat”
“True Grit (2010)”
“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”
“Under the Silver Lake”
“Varsity Blues”
“Waves”
“Whatever Works”
“When You Finish Saving the World”
“While We’re Young”
“White Boy Rick”
“Wolf”
“Wyatt Earp”
”XXX”
“XXX: State of the Union”
“You Got Served”
“Zola”
Nov. 3
“Growing Pains”
“Shadow in the Cloud”
“The Loft”
“The Skulls”
“V (2009)”
Nov. 5
“Marrowbone”
Nov. 6
“Bad Boys II”
“Bad Boys”
Nov. 7
“Fan of Mine” — Tubi original
Nov. 10
“The Sullivan & Son”
Nov. 17
“MagGie Moore(s)”
“The Repair Shop” (Seasons 1-8)
Nov. 21
“Married to a Balla 2” — Tubi original
Nov. 23
“The Mist”
Nov. 24
“10 Cloverfield Lane”
“Beachfront Bargain Hunt” (Seasons 1-13, 15-16, and 18)
Nov. 27
“Sidelined 2: Intercepted” — Tubi original