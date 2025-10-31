Everything New on Streaming Services in October: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

With the candy doled out, October comes to an end. And that means a whole slate of new options to watching on streaming services.

From Netflix to Tubi, each streamer refreshes their catalogue from month to month. Sometimes, that means movies you’ve been looking for for years, but somehow don’t have a physical copy of, might suddenly be available to watch. For example, “Life-Size” finally hits Disney+ in November.

It can be hard to keep track of all the streamers and their libraries though, so we’ve gone ahead and done that for you.

You can find a full list of everything new to streaming in November 2025 below.

Netflix

Nov. 1

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka

Nov. 2

King Richard

The Outfit

Nov. 3

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches

In Waves and War

Nov. 4

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Minx: Seasons 1-2

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2

Nov. 5

Election

Heweliusz

Just Alice

Nov. 6

The Bad Guys: Breaking In

Bride Wars

Death by Lightning

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2

Nov. 7

A Holiday Engagement

As You Stood By

Baramulla

Christmas in the Heartland

Frankenstein

Oscar Isaac in “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Groom & Two Brides

Labyrinth

Mango

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Nov. 8

Countdown: Jake vs. Tank

The Emoji Movie

Nov. 10

MARINES

Sesame Street: Volume 1

Nov. 11

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

No Sleep ’Til Christmas

Same Time, Next Christmas

Nov. 12

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Being Eddie

Dynamite Kiss

Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV

Mrs Playmen

Selling The OC: Season 4

Nov. 13

The Beast in Me

Delhi Crime: Season 3

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1

Koati: Season 1

Last Samurai Standing

Moulin Rouge!

The Sandlot

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4

Nov. 14

The Crystal Cuckoo

In Your Dreams

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius

NOUVELLE VAGUE

Nov. 15

A Royal Date for Christmas

A Sprinkle of Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

Becoming Santa

Christmas Casanova

Everybody’s Fine

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Royally Yours, This Christmas

Nov. 17

Blue Beetle

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12

Selena y Los Dinos

Zodiac

Paramount Pictures

Nov. 18

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That

Nov. 19

The Carman Family Deaths

Champagne Problems

Envious: Season 3

The Son of a Thousand Men

Nov. 20

A Man on the Inside: Season 2

The Follies

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4

Nov. 21

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran

Train Dreams

Nov. 24

Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2

Santa Bootcamp

Nov. 25

Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2

Nov. 26

Jingle Bell Heist

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1

Nov. 27

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Nov. 28

Left-Handed Girl

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo

Disney+

Nov. 1

CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)

Joy to the World

Nov. 2

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Nov. 4

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Nov. 5

Disney+: Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) –New Episode

Nov. 7

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Oona Chaplin in “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (20th Century Studios)

Life-Size

Love+War – Premiere

The Worst Trip Around the World (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

Nov. 8

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Livestream Beginning at 8pm ET

Nov. 11

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) –New Episode Live at 8/7c

Nov. 12

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

Nov. 14

Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – Premiere

Madame Web

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Nov. 18

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) –New Episode Live at 8/7c

Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse (Season 4) – New Episodes

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – New Episodes

Nov. 19

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) –New Episode

Nov. 21

Biography: Dolly Parton

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

A House on Fire Tempting Fate

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Nov. 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)

Nov. 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

Chris Hemsworth (Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Nov. 25

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) –New Episode Live at 8/7c

Nov. 26

The Beatles Anthology – Three-Episode Premiere

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5) – New Episode

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) -New Episode

Kiff (Season 2) -New Episodes

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes

Nov. 27

The Beatles Anthology – Three New Episodes

Nov. 28

The Beatles Anthology – Final Three Episodes

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Nov. 29

Holiday Baking Championship (New Seasons)

Nov. 30

Little Angel (Season 7)

Hulu

Nov. 1

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41

Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5

13 Going On 30 (2004)

13 Going On 30 En Espanol (2004)

13 Minutes (2021)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Knight’s Tale En Espanol (2001)

Bad Tidings (2024)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Casino (1995)

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in “13 Going on 30” (Credit: Sony Pictures)

The Collective (2023)

The Color Purple (2023)

The Color Purple En Espanol (2023)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Downhill (2020)

Epic (2013)

Eragon (2006)

Ever After (1998)

The Family Stone (2005)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Happy Christmas En Espanol (2014)

The Heist Before Christmas (2023)

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)

The International (2009)

The International En Espanol (2009)

The Interview (2014)

The Interview En Espanol (2014)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

It Could Happen to You en espanol (1994)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

The Jane Austen Book Club En Espanol (2007)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Fox

Julie & Julia (2009)

Julie & Julia En Espanol (2009)

The Juror (1996)

The Juror En Espanol (1996)

Joy to the World (2025)

Just Getting Started (2017)

The Last Duel (2021)

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Holiday En Espanol (2006)

Love Actually (2003)

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Neighbors (2014)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ride Along (2014)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Season of the Witch (2011)

The Sound Of Music (1965)

Tigerland (2000)

Wish Upon (2017)

Nov. 4

All’s Fair — 3-Episode Series Premiere

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)

Nov. 5

The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere

American Murderer (2022)

Nov. 6

Bride or Die

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6

One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2

Nov. 7

Sovereign (2025)

Nov. 8

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1

Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 19

The Baldwins: Complete Season 1

A Star Is Born (2018)

A Star Is Born En Espanol (2018)

Nov. 10

Apollo 18 (2011)

Bordertown (2007)

Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)

Don’t Breathe 2 En Espanol (2021)

Labyrinth (1986)

The Little Hours (2017)

Midnight Sun (2018)

Skyline (2010)

Villains (2019)

Nov. 11

The Book of Clarence (2023)

The Book of Clarence En Espanol (2023)

55 (2025)

LaKeith Stanfield and RJ Cyler in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

Nov. 13

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3

Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

Nov. 14

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

Nov. 15

Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1

Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1

Deadly Women: Complete Season 12

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Don’t Breathe En Espanol (2016)

Osiris (2025)

Nov. 17

Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1

Nov. 18

Armand (2024)

Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)

Nov. 20

I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Last Rider (2022)

Nov. 21

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)

Nov. 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3

Under Fire (2025)

Nov. 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere

Nov. 25

Girl in the Attic

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1

The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

Nov. 27

Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)

Nov. 28

Bride Hard (2025)

Rebel Wilson in ‘Bride Hard’ (Magenta Light Studios)

Nov. 29

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8

Nov. 30

HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere

Living Proof: Special Premiere

The Assistant (2019)

The First Omen (2024)

Prime Video

Nov. 1

“A Beautiful Mind” (2002)

“Agent Cody Banks” (2003)

“Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London” (2004)

“All Dogs Go to Heaven” (1989)

“Annie Hall” (1977)

“Arthur Christmas” (2011)

“Be Cool” (2005)

“Benny & Joon” (1993)

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” (2020)

Bones and All (2022)

“Chicago” (2003)

“Child’s Play” (1988)

“Child’s Play” (2019)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

“Delta Force” (1986)

“Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection” (1990)

“Double Indemnity” (1944)

“Entourage” (2015)

“Flamin’ Hot” (2023)

“Good Will Hunting” (1998)

“Hanna” (2011)

“Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986)

“Happy Gilmore” (1996)

“Heartbreakers” (2001)

“Hot Pursuit” (2015)

“Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010)

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2” (2015)

“In the Heat of the Night” (1967)

“Jet Li’s Fearless” (2006)

“King & Conqueror” S1 (2025)

“Larry Crowne” (2011)

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” (2003)

“Legend” (1986)

“Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You” (2017)

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

“Missing in Action” (1984)

“Overboard” (2018)

“Rear Window” (1954)

“Rob Roy” (1995)

“Scrooged” (1988)

“Species” (1995)

“Species II” (1998)

“Species III” (2004)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

“The Break-Up” (2006)

Sony

“The Cutting Edge” (1992)

“The Great Outdoors” (1988)

“The Poughkeepsie Tapes” (2007)

“This Christmas” (2007)

“Till” (2022)

“Uncle Buck” (1989)

“Vertigo” (1958)

“Wargames” (1983)

Nov. 5

“Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy” (2025)

Nov. 7

“BAT-FAM” S1 (2025)

“Maxton Hall—The World Between Us” S2 (2025)

“NWSL” (2025)

“ONE Fight Night on Prime Video” (2025)

“Tatsuki Fujimoto” 17-26 S1 (2025)

“The Alto Knights” (2025)

Nov. 9

“Baywatch” (2017)

Nov. 12

“Playdate” (2025)

Nov. 14

“Belén” (2025)

“Drop” (2025)

“Malice” (2025)

Nov. 15

“Mamma Mia!” (2008)

Nov. 17

“June Farms” (2025)

Nov. 19

“The Iron Claw” (2023)

“The Mighty Nein” (2025)

Nov. 26

“Mickey 17” (2025)

Peacock

Nov. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

Almost Christmas

American Sniper

Arsenal

Bad Moms

Bangkok Dangerous

The Best Man Holiday

Bring It On

Captain Underpants

City of Angels

The Croods

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

“Despicable Me” (Universal Pictures)

The Dilemma

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Drive Angry 3D

Dunkirk

Dying of The Light

Eragon

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fast & Furious

The Fast And The Furious

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

The Flinstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

The Frozen Ground

Girls Trip

The Greatest Showman

Honeymoon In Vegas

Identity Thief

The Intern

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kick-Ass

Knowing

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love Actually

A Madea Christmas

Major Payne

Marmaduke

Matilda

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Men in Black: International

Midway (1976)

Minions

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol

Nanny McPhee

Notting Hill

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paddington

Primal

Richie Rich

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Rise of The Guardians

Role Models

The Rundown

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Straight Outta Compton

“Straight Outta Compton” (Universal Pictures)

Tooth Fairy

The Trust

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage

Walking Tall

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins

Zero Dark Thirty

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Nov. 2nd

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 (NBC)

Nov. 3rd

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Season 7 (WeTV)

Nov. 4th

America’s Most Wanted, Season 1-3 (Reelz)

America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Season 1 (Reelz)

St. Denis Medical, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Nov. 5th

Inside

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

Nov. 6th

All Her Fault, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Miracle On Ice: 40th Anniversary

Nov. 7th

Wicked: One Wonderful Night – Premiere (NBC)

Nov. 8th

Happy’s Place, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Stumble, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Nov. 10th

The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Season 1-2

The Real Housewives of Vancouver, Season 1-2

Nov. 11th

Unusual Suspects, Season 1-8

Nov. 12th

Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay – Premiere, All Episodes, Uncensored (Bravo)

Nov. 13th

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Nov. 15th

The 2025 BravoCon Panels – Premiere

Nov. 16th

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 2 – All Episodes

Nov. 17th

BravoCon Tea Time Rewind (State Farm Recap Special) (Peacock Original)

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Good Place, Season 1-4

NBC

The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Premiere

Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Season 1-2

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Nov. 18th

Cold Justice, Season 8 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

Nov. 19th

A Thousand And One

Nov. 20th

A Different Breed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Purina)

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expend4bles

Southern Charm, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

Nov. 21st

BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

Nov. 22nd

Miss Universo 2021 (Telemundo)

Nov. 24th

Bel-Air, Season 4 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

BravoCon: All Access 2025 (Bravo)

Nov. 26th

Vanderpump Rules: Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons (Bravo)

Nov. 28th

The National Dog Show 2025 (NBC)

Nov. 30th

Stifel Snow Show, Season 3 – Premiere (CNBC)

HBO Max

Nov. 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

A United Kingdom

A Woman’s Face

Alex Cross (2012)

Backfire

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Betrayed (1954)

Brick Mansions

Crime Wave

Dangerous Liaisons

Deception (1946)

Desperate

Destination Tokyo

Dillinger

Each Dawn I Die

Elf

“Elf” (Warner Bros.)

Four Christmases

Happy Feet

Hellboy (2004)

House of 1000 Corpses

I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Invisible Stripes

Johnny Angel

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Marine Raiders

Marked Woman

Monster-In-Law

Murder, My Sweet

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Nocturne

Norm of the North

Objective, Burma!

Out of the Fog

Out of the Past

Red Light

Red Riding Hood

Roadbloack

Screaming Eagles

Sucker Punch

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Devil’s Rejects

The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut

The Kitchen, Season Thirty-Nine

The Locket

The Man I Love

The Mask of Dimitrios

The Polar Express

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Public Enemy

The Roaring Twenties

The Set-Up

The Town

The Unsuspected

The Wolfman

The Women (1939)

They Live by Night

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Woman Is Dangerous

Where Danger Lives

Nov. 2

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

I Love LA, Season One

Josh Hutcherson, Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’Zion, True Whitaker and Jordan Firstman in “I Love LA.” (HBO)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season Nine

Past Lives

Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season One

Nov. 3

Barney’s World, Season One E

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season Two

I Am Curious Johnny

In the Eye of the Storm, Season Three

Wardens of the North, Season Five

Nov. 4

Holiday Baking Championship, Season Twelve

Supermarket Stakeout, Season Seven

Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season One A

Nov. 5

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The Plot Thickens, Season 6

Who Hired the Hitman?, Season 1

Nov. 6

A Man Called Otto

Alex vs ARod

Beat Bobby Flay, Season Thirty-Nine

Expedition Files, Season Three

Expedition Unknown, Season Sixteen

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season One

“Tournament of Champions” host Guy Fieri (Credit: Food Network)

Nov. 7

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 52

Let’s Go Bananas, Season One B

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 11

Materialists

The Vallecas Files

Nov. 8

Gold Rush, Season 16

Nov. 9

Build for Off-Road, Season 2

Nov. 10

Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season 1

Nov. 12

Beat Bobby Flay, Season Forty-One

Hoarding for the Holidays, Season One

Homestead Rescue, Season Thirteen

Nov. 13

Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season 1

Body Cam, Season 10

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Nov. 14

Eddington

One to One: John & Yoko

Silly Sundays, Season One D

The Seduction

Nov. 15

The Last Woodsmen, Season 2

Nov. 18

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1

Thoughts & Prayers

Nov. 20

Missing

Work on the Wild Side, Season One

Nov. 21

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9E

Nov. 22

Belle Collective, Season 6

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2H

Nov. 26

Flight Risk

Michelle Dockery and Mark Wahlberg in Mel Gibson’s “Flight Risk” (Lionsgate)

Nov. 28

Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium

Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen

Nov. 30

Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Paramount+

Nov. 1

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

“21 Jump Street”

“40 Days and 40 Nights”

“48 Hrs.”

“A Very Brady Sequel” (1996)

“Alfie” (2004)

“All I Want For Christmas”

“American Beauty”

“American Made”

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“Another 48 Hrs.”

“Assassin Club”

“Big Daddy”

“Big Night”

“Blades of Glory”

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason”

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

“Catch Me If You Can”

“Chinatown”

“Chocolat”

“Cujo”

“Days of Thunder”

“Dean”*

“Deck The Halls”

“Defiance”

“Dinner For Schmucks”

“Doubt”

“Dreamgirls”

“Enemy at the Gates”

“Faster”

“Fatman”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Flags of Our Fathers”

“Flight”

“Friendsgiving”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Gasoline Alley”

“Geostorm”

“Get Rich or Die Tryin’”

“Ghost”

GHOST, Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze, 1990, (c) Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

“Hamburger Hill”

“Happy Christmas”

“Home For The Holidays”

“I Love You, Man”

“Indecent Proposal”

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008)

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984)

“Instant Family”

“Jersey Girl”

“Joe Dirt”

“Juice”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001)

“Last Holiday” (2006)

“Leaving Las Vegas”

“Love, Rosie”

“Loving”

“Mansfield Park” (1999)

“Morning Glory”

“Mousehunt”

“No Strings Attached”

“Noah” (2014)

“Old School”

“Only the Brave Pain & Gain”

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles”

“Pretty In Pink”

“Punch-Drunk Love”

“Rango”

“Reindeer Games”

“Rescue Dawn”

“Revolutionary Road”

“Rules of Engagement”

“Runaway Bride”

“Santa Stole Our Dog!”

“Saturday Night Fever”

“Saving Private Ryan”

“Scrooge” (1970)

“Scrooged”

“Shakespeare in Love”

“She’s All That”

“She’s Out of My League”

“Sherlock Gnomes”

“Shooter”

“Snow Day”

“Some Kind of Wonderful”

“Starship Troopers”

“Staying Alive”

“Stop-Loss”

“Superstar”

“Surviving Christmas”

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze” (1991)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III” (1993)

“The Big Short”

Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling in “The Big Short” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”

“The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995)

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

“The Cut”*

“The Darkest Hour”

“The Duchess”

“The Fighting Temptations”

“The Godfather” (1972)

“The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (1990)

“The Godfather Part II” (1974)

“The Importance of Being Earnest” (2002)

“The Mechanic”(2011)

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“The Perfect Score”

“The Score”

“The Terminal”

“The Terminator” (1984)

“The Usual Suspects”

“The Words”

“There Will Be Blood”

“Titanic”

“Tommy Boy”

“Total Recall” (1990)

“Trading Places”

“Uncommon Valor”

“Up In The Air”

“Urban Cowboy”

“Valkyrie”

“Varsity Blues”

“Wayne’s World

“Wayne’s World 2”

“We Were Soldiers”

“What Women Want”

“When Harry Met Sally”

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”

“World Trade Center”

“Yours, Mine & Ours” (2005)

Nov. 3

“Crutch” series premiere

Nov. 5

“Rubble & Crew” (Season 2)

“Blaze and the Monster Machines: Special Mission Blaze”

Nov. 7

“Queen Bees”* (2021)

Nov. 9

“Youth In Revolt”* (2009)

Nov. 15

“Chuck”

Nov. 16

“Landman” Season 2 premiere

Nov. 19

“Wakefield”* (2016)

“The Smurfs” (2021, Season 3)

Nov. 21

“Rocketman”*

“PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace special”

Nov. 25

“The Road” (2009)

Nov. 28

“A PAW Patrol Christmas** special”

“Paw Patrol” (Nickelodeon)

Tubi

Nov. 1

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

“2012”

“20th Century Women”

“61st Street”

“A Good Person”

“A Most Violent Year”

“A Royal Affair”

“Above Suspicion”

“After Yang”

“Aftersun”

“All About the Benjamins”

“American Honey”

“American Made”

“Are We There Yet?”

“Are We Done Yet?”

“Barely Lethal”

“BelIy”

“Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club”

“Bike Heist”

“Black Christmas”

“Black Hawk Down”

“Black Nativity”

“Blockers”

“Body Cam”

“Borderline”

“Brightburn”

“Broken City”

“Carrie (1976)”

“Carrie (2013)”

“Casino”

“Child’s Play (1988)”

“Childrens Hospital”

“Cleaner”

“Coach Carter”

“Daddy’s Home”

“Dinner For Smucks”

“Dead & Buried”

“Dead Like Me”

“Death Wish (2018)”

“Deep Blue Sea”

“Dennis the Menace”

“Dream Scenario”

“Dreamgirls”

“Equals”

“Exposure”

“Exposure”

“Face/Off”

“Fallen”

“Fat Albert”

“First Cow”

“First Reformed”

“Free Fire”

“Friday”

“G-Force”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”

“Ghost Ship”

“Gladiator”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

“Good Will Hunting”

“Good Will Hunting” (Miramax Films)

“Heartbreak Ridge”

“Heist”

“Hellboy (2019)”

“High Life”

“Hot Summer Nights”

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2”

“Hot Tub Time Machine”

“Hotel For Dogs”

“House of Wax (2005)”

“How the Gringo Stole Christmas”

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties”

“Hustle & Flow”

“In Fabric”

“In Too Deep”

“Jack the Giant Slayer”

“Jason X”

“Jingle All the Way”

“Landscape with Invisible Hand”

“Legion”

“Like a Boss”

“Locke”

“Maid in Manhattan”

“Mid90s”

“Minari”

“Misery”

“Money Talks (1997)”

“Morning Glory (2010)”

“Morris from America”

“Nanny McPhee”

“Nanny McPhee Returns”

“Never Goin’ Back”

“New Jack City”

“Next Friday”

“Night School”

“No Country for Old Men”

“Norbit”

“Obvious Child”

“On a Wing and a Prayer”

“One Night In Miami”

“Pale Rider”

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

“Pride & Glory”

“Priscilla”

“Punisher: War Zone”

“Rango”

“Red Rocket”

“Riddick”

“Robin Hood (1991)”

“Roll Bounce”

“RV (2006)”

“Samaritan”

“Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)”

“Seraphim Falls”

“Shazam! (2019)”

Warner Bros.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

“Shooter”

“Showing Up”

“Shrek Forever After”

“Silverado”

“Sisu”

“Skit”

“Snitch”

“Snow Dogs”

“Space Jam”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

“Stars at Noon”

“Stealth”

“Stomp the Yard”

“Sugar”

“Super 8”

“Swiss Army Man”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)“

“Terrifier 3”

“The 4400”

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

“The Day the Earth Stood Still”

“The Edge”

“The End of the Tour”

“The Friday After Next”

“The Gentlemen”

“The Godfather”

“The Godfather Part II”

“The Hateful Eight”

“The Honeymooners”

“The Hughleys”

“The Long Kiss Goodnight”

“The Lost Boys”

“The Lost Boys: The Tribe”

“The Perfect Holiday”

“The Price We Pay”

“The Protege”

“The Punisher, (2004)”

“The Roots (1977)”

“The Roots (2016)”

“The Rover”

“The Sea of Trees”

“The Shining (1996)”

“The Smurfs (2011)”

“The Smurfs 2”

“The Smurfs: The Lost Village”

“The Souvenir: Part II”

“The Spectacular Now”

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)”

“The Thing (2011)”

“The Walk”

“The Water Horse”

“Think Like a Man”

“Thirteen Ghosts”

“This Christmas”

“Titanic”

“Trap (2024)”

Josh Hartnett in “Trap” (Warner Bros.)

“Trapped (2002”

“Trick ‘R Treat”

“True Grit (2010)”

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”

“Under the Silver Lake”

“Varsity Blues”

“Waves”

“Whatever Works”

“When You Finish Saving the World”

“While We’re Young”

“White Boy Rick”

“Wolf”

“Wyatt Earp”

”XXX”

“XXX: State of the Union”

“You Got Served”

“Zola”

Nov. 3

“Growing Pains”

“Shadow in the Cloud”

“The Loft”

“The Skulls”

“V (2009)”

Nov. 5

“Marrowbone”

Nov. 6

“Bad Boys II”

“Bad Boys”

“Bad Boys” (Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures)

Nov. 7

“Fan of Mine” — Tubi original

Nov. 10

“The Sullivan & Son”

Nov. 17

“MagGie Moore(s)”

“The Repair Shop” (Seasons 1-8)

Nov. 21

“Married to a Balla 2” — Tubi original

Nov. 23

“The Mist”

Nov. 24

“10 Cloverfield Lane”

“Beachfront Bargain Hunt” (Seasons 1-13, 15-16, and 18)

Nov. 27

“Sidelined 2: Intercepted” — Tubi original