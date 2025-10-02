Hulu to Replace Disney+’s Star in October

The streamer will also roll out new homepage updates ahead of the launch of a unified Disney+-Hulu app in 2026

Disney+’s Star will be no more as of Oct. 8, with Hulu set to replace it as a general entertainment brand inside of the streaming service in international markets.

The move, which is designed to increase awareness outside of the U.S. of Disney+’s large catalogue of content aimed at adults, comes in preparation for the launch of a unified Disney+-Hulu app in 2026. It also means that Hulu’s marketing and social efforts will be applied globally.

In addition to Hulu replacing Star, Disney+ will continue to integrate the two services through a series of design and navigation updates rolling out over the coming weeks and months.

Updates will include a new navigation bar at the top of Disney+’s homepage, with a “For You” tab for recommended viewing powered by an updated algorithm for better personalization. There’s also tabs for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN, depending on the user’s subscription, making it easier to explore each catalog individually.

A Live hub in the main navigation will also take users to the latest live news, sports and events, as well as Disney+’s Streams offering. Disney+ is also adding new tags, such as “Season Finale,” “New Series” and “New Movie” to the titles in its library.

Disney+ will also be refreshing its homepage design with a new video display and more dynamic brand row, complete with more cinematic poster-style artwork.

Though several of the product updates will apply across living room screens, Disney+ is also launching new widgets on iOS that will take users directly into its programming with one click.

It will also introduce “mobile-first and mobile-exclusive experiences” to expand its reach and engage with new audiences.

“These enhancements are just the beginning, with additional updates planned in the lead-up to the launch of a unified app experience next year,” the company said. 

