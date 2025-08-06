Hulu and Disney+ to Launch Unified Standalone App in 2026

After acquiring full control of Hulu from Comcast in June, Disney plans to fully integrate the streaming service into Disney+, with a plans to launch a unified

Disney+ and Hulu streaming app experience that will be available to consumers next year.

“This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the

highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry-leading live sports content in a single app. By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalization,” Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston said in executive commentary along with its third quarter earnings for fiscal 2025. “This will enhance our ability to continue to grow profitability and margins in our entertainment streaming

business through expected higher engagement, lower churn, and advertising revenue potential, as well as operational efficiencies that over time may result in savings that we can reinvest back into the business.”

As part of the integration, Hulu will replace the Star tile on Disney+ in international markets starting in the fall. Work is also underway to make various technical improvements in the Disney+ app, including new features and a more personalized home page.

Disney CEO Bob Iger declined to say whether the Hulu standalone app would be phased out when asked by Wall Street during the company’s third quarter earnings call.

In its third quarter of 2025, Disney+ added 1.8 million subscribers for a total of 127.8 million, while Hulu added 800,000 subscribers for a total of 55.5 million.

The services swung to a combined streaming profit of $346 million, compared to a loss of $19 million in the year-ago period, and saw revenue grow 6% to $6.2 billion, driven by price increases and subscriber growth. When combined with ESPN+, the three services totaled 207.4 million subscribers. Disney did not break out whether ESPN+ posted a profit or loss in the quarter.

More to come…