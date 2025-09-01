Peacock Premium Launches on Walmart+

In celebration of its five-year anniversary, Walmart+ is making Peacock’s ad-supported Premium plan available for no additional cost starting Sept. 15.

“The additional option of Peacock Premium adds even more value and more choice to our membership, without raising the price,” Walmart+ senior vice president Deepak Maini said. “By offering the ability to switch between two top-tier video streaming services, we’re empowering our members to customize their entertainment experience and enjoy significant savings. This is just one of the many ways we’re evolving Walmart+ to meet the needs and wants of today’s consumer.”

The move expands the media and retail giants’ long-standing partnership, which has previously included collaborations such as Today Table, launching Must ShopTV with “Below Deck Mediterranean” and joint work with NBCU and Walmart Connect. Peacock reported a total of 41 million paid subscribers in parent company Comcast’s second quarter of 2025.

“This expanded partnership strengthens our collaboration across the NBCUniversal enterprise with Walmart and gives Walmart+ members seamless access to the wide variety of Peacock’s entertainment offering,” NBCUniversal platform distribution and partnerships president Matt Schnaars said. “Whether it’s live sports like the upcoming NBA season, Sunday Night Football, Emmy-winning reality series like ‘The Traitors,’ original series including ‘The Paper,’ or blockbuster films, Peacock has something for everyone.”

In addition to Peacock, Walmart+ currently offers Paramount+’s ad-supported Essential plan. Subscribers will have the freedom to switch between Paramount+ and Peacock every 90 days.

“Our partnership with Walmart has been a tremendous success in delivering Paramount+ as the first premium entertainment streaming service benefit for Walmart+ members,” Paramount U.S. distribution president Ray Hopkins added. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary with the extension of our partnership, continuing to bring blockbuster movies, iconic franchises, hit originals and championship sports from our leading portfolio to one of the largest and most engaged member bases in the country.”

Walmart+ also includes free same day delivery on grocery and Rx, free shipping with no order minimum, gas discounts and 5% unlimited cashback through its new OnePay CashRewards Credit Card all for $98 per year. Walmart has not disclosed how many members the offering has.