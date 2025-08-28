Peacock Premium Plus to Launch on Prime Video for $16.99 Per Month

Amazon and Comcast’s NBCUniversal have reached a new distribution agreement that will allow Prime Video subscribers to access the Peacock Premium Plus plan for $16.99 per month.

The companies also renewed distribution agreements that will allow customers to continue to access Peacock on Fire TV, buy and rent films from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on Prime Video, and watch Prime Video on Xfinity X1 and Xumo stream box devices.

Peacock Premium Plus joins Prime Video’s collection of over 100 subscription options in the U.S., which are available alongside Amazon MGM original films and series; live sports such as Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA, NASCAR, and NWSL; a wide selection of movies and series to buy or rent; and hundreds of FAST channels.

“At Amazon, we are always working to make customers’ lives better every day and these new agreements with Comcast NBCU are fantastic for millions of customers, who are looking for the fastest and easiest way to find all their entertainment and sports in one place,” Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video head Mike Hopkins said in a statement. “Adding Peacock to our growing list of subscriptions – while renewing our long-standing agreements for Fire TV, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Xfinity X1 – deepens an incredible working relationship with Comcast/NBCU, and we look forward to a future of mutual distribution that benefits our shared customers.”

Under the terms of the deals, films from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment that will continue to be available to buy and rent on Prime Video’s TVOD store include “Jurassic World Rebirth” and “How to Train Your Dragon,” as well as the recent animated comedy-adventure “The Bad Guys 2,” and the highly anticipated theatrical releases of “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” “Nobody 2” and “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.”

Comcast’s Sky and Amazon also struck a multi-year partnership that will make Prime Video available on Sky devices across Europe and Sky Deutschland’s WOW Live Sports directly through Prime Video’s app as a subscription in Germany. Additionally, Xfinity TV customers will also be able to search for Prime Video content using Comcast’s Xfinity Voice remote on the X1 platform.

“This multi-faceted set of agreements is a testament to our close collaboration with Amazon, delivering significant value across our businesses and expanding exposure of our world-class content,” Comcast president Mike Cavanagh added. “Millions of Amazon customers can continue to enjoy NBCUniversal’s popular shows, films, and live events on Peacock via Fire TV or through Prime Video Subscriptions, or buying or renting on Prime Video, while also accessing Amazon’s premier entertainment on Xfinity X1 — ensuring they can watch what they love, wherever and however they choose.”