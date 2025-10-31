Amazon’s Prime Video is dropping some great new movies to watch on its platform this November.

Prime Video’s got something for everyone, especially as we enter the holiday season. For Halloween, those of love to be frightened can check out both the original “Child’s Play” and the 2019 remake. Plus, deck the halls with Christmas flicks “This Christmas” and “Scrooged.”

But if you’re just looking for a good laugh, Prime Video is also releasing it’s Kevin James-led action comedy “Playdate.”

Here’s what’s new on November 2025.

Available Nov. 1

“A Beautiful Mind” (2002)

“Agent Cody Banks” (2003)

“Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London” (2004)

“All Dogs Go to Heaven” (1989)

“Annie Hall” (1977)

“Arthur Christmas” (2011)

“Be Cool” (2005)

“Benny & Joon” (1993)

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” (2020)

Bones and All (2022)

“Chicago” (2003)

“Child’s Play” (1988)

“Child’s Play” (2019)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

“Delta Force” (1986)

“Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection” (1990)

“Double Indemnity” (1944)

“Entourage” (2015)

“Flamin’ Hot” (2023)

“Good Will Hunting” (1998)

“Hanna” (2011)

“Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986)

“Happy Gilmore” (1996)

“Heartbreakers” (2001)

“Hot Pursuit” (2015)

“Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010)

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2” (2015)

“In the Heat of the Night” (1967)

“Jet Li’s Fearless” (2006)

“King & Conqueror” S1 (2025)

“Larry Crowne” (2011)

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” (2003)

“Legend” (1986)

“Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You” (2017)

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

“Missing in Action” (1984)

“Overboard” (2018)

“Rear Window” (1954)

“Rob Roy” (1995)

“Scrooged” (1988)

“Species” (1995)

“Species II” (1998)

“Species III” (2004)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

“The Break-Up” (2006)

“The Cutting Edge” (1992)

“The Great Outdoors” (1988)

“The Poughkeepsie Tapes” (2007)

“This Christmas” (2007)

“Till” (2022)

“Uncle Buck” (1989)

“Vertigo” (1958)

“Wargames” (1983)

Available Nov. 5

“Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy” (2025)

Available Nov. 7

“BAT-FAM” S1 (2025)

“Maxton Hall—The World Between Us” S2 (2025)

“NWSL” (2025)

“ONE Fight Night on Prime Video” (2025)

“Tatsuki Fujimoto” 17-26 S1 (2025)

“The Alto Knights” (2025)

Sony

Available Nov. 9

“Baywatch” (2017)

Available Nov. 12

“Playdate” (2025)

Available Nov. 14

“Belén” (2025)

“Drop” (2025)

“Malice” (2025)

Available Nov. 15

“Mamma Mia!” (2008)

Available Nov. 17

“June Farms” (2025)

Available Nov. 19

“The Iron Claw” (2023)

“The Mighty Nein” (2025)

Available Nov. 26