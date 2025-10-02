What’s New on Peacock in October 2025

Peacock is dropping some new titles in its library this October that will haunt you or make you holler in laughter.

It’s spooky season, which means Peacock has tons of Halloween goodies adults and families can tune into. Some heavy-hitters include like “America Psycho,” “Friday the 13th,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Purge,” “The Leprechaun” franchise and more.

And if you’re not in the mood to be scared, Peacock will certainly be hitting viewers with some highly-anticipated TV shows, including the kickoff to “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 7 reunion and “Saturday Night Live” Season 51.

Here’s the full list of everything heading to Peacock this month.

Available Oct. 1

“50/50”

“American Psycho”

“American Psycho 2”

“Bones And All”

“The Book Of Life”

“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”

“The Crow”

“Darkman”

“Dead Silence”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

“Edward Scissorhands”

“Event Horizon”

“Exorcist: The Beginning”

“Friday Night Lights”

“Friday The 13th”

“Friday The 13th – Part II”

“Friday The 13th – Part III”

“Fright Night”

“The Frightners”

“From Dusk Till Dawn”

“Ghostbusters”

“Ghostbusters II”

“The Hitcher”

“Hot Fuzz”

“How To Train Your Dragon”

“How To Train Your Dragon 2”

“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Jason Bourne”

“Krampus”

“Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3”

“Leprechaun”

“Leprechaun II”

“Leprechaun III”

“Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space”

“Leprechaun Origins”

“Leprechaun V: In The Hood”

“Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood”

Mama”

“The Mist”

“Monster House”

“The Omen”

“Ouija: Origin Of Evil”

“Paul”

“The People Under The Stairs”

“Poltergeist”

“The Purge”

“The Purge: Election Year”

“Quarantine”

“The Ring”

“Scary Movie”

“Scream”

“Scream 2”

“Scream 3”

“Shaun Of The Dead”

“Silent Hill”

“Silent Hill: Revelation 3D”

“Silent House”

“The Skeleton Key”

“Slither”

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation”

“Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

“Van Helsing”

“The Visit”

“Warhorse One”

“The Wolf Man” (1941)

“World War Z”

“World War Z” “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon” Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

“The Swift Effect” Season 2 (LX)

Available Oct. 2

“Chicago Fire” Season 14 (NBC)

“Chicago Med” Season 11 (NBC)

“Chicago P.D.” Season 13 (NBC)

“City No Limits Max” Season 1 (LEGO)

Available Oct. 3

“Honey Don’t!”

“The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 7 Reunion Part 1

Available Oct. 5

“Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer” Season 8

“Love Island Games” Season 2 Finale

“Mutual Of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting The Wild Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

“Saturday Night Live” Season 51 premiere

Available Oct. 6

“The Case: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs” Finale (WNBC)

“The Real Housewives Of Potomac” Season 10 premiere (Bravo)

Available Oct. 7

“Of An Age”

Available Oct. 8

“Dinastía Casillas” Season 1 (Telemundo)

“La Isla: Desafío Extremo” Season 2 (Telemundo)

Available Oct. 9

“The Bikeriders”

“O’ahu Shores” Season 1

Available Oct. 10

“How To Train Your Dragon” premiere

“The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 7 Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)

Available Oct. 14

“Cocaine Bear”

Available Oct. 15

“Don’t Breathe”

“FBI: International” Season 4 (CBS)

“FBI: Most Wanted” Season 6 (CBS)

“Jurassic World”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition” Season 1 Premiere (Bravo)

Available Oct. 16

“The Cabin In The Woods”

“Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” Season 1 Premiere

Available Oct. 17

“The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 7 Reunion Part 3 (Bravo)

Available Oct. 21

“Retribution”

“Snapped” Season 35 Finale

Available Oct. 24

“Leslie Jones: Life: Part 2”

“Premios Billboard de la Música Latina” 2025 (Telemundo)

“The Rainmaker” Season 1 Finale

Available Oct. 28

“Champions”

“Charmed by the Devil” (Oxygen)

Available Oct. 30

“The Fall Guy”

“The Fall Guy: Extended”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“Touch”

Available Oct. 31