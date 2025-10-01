What’s New on Tubi in October 2025

October is here, and that means the streaming catalogues have shifted. As always, there’s a lot headed to Tubi this month.

Tubi is one of the few streamers that requires no subscription, and instead offers fans free access to movies and television. You do have to deal with ads while you watch, but nonetheless, you get a plethora of options each month. In October, that includes a few Adam Sandler classics, the “Space Jam” films and, of course, plenty of spooky season favorites.

You can see a full list of what’s new on Tubi below.

October 1

“2012”

“28 Weeks Later”

“30 Days Of Night: Dark Days”

“A Few Good Men”

“A League Of Their Own (1992)”

“A Perfect Murder”

“Alaska”

“Alex Cross”

“Alice”

“Amos & Andrew”

“Anaconda”

“Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid”

“Arachnophobia”

“Baby Boy”

“Beerfest”

“Big Daddy”

“Big Daddy” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Black And Blue (2019)”

“Blue Streak”

“Brothers In Arms”

“Can’t Hardly Wait”

“Casper: A Spirited Beginning”

“Cats Don’t Dance”

“Cold Creek Manor”

“Cowboy”

“Curly Sue”

“Damsels In Distress”

“Dead Again In Tombstone”

“Dead In Tombstone”

“Demolition Man”

“Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark”

“Dune”

“Dungeons And Dragons”

“End Of Days”

“End Of Days”

“Fat Albert”

“Fright Night (2011)”

“Gods Of Egypt”

“Harriet”

“Haywire”

“Higher Learning (1995)”

“Higher Learning (1995)”

“Home Again”

“House At The End Of The Street”

“House Party 2”

“House Party 3”

“House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute”

“House Party: Tonight’s The Night”

“House Party”

“I Dream Of Jeannie”

“I Dream Of Jeannie”

“In Time”

“Instructions Not Included (Spanish)”

“Jackie Brown”

“Jesse James Vs. The Daltons”

“Jumper”

“King Kong (’05)”

“Legend Of The Golden Gun”

“Ma”

“Madea’s Big Happy Family”

“Madea’s Witness Protection”

“Max Payne”

“Menace II Society”

“Mr. Deeds”

“Noma: My Perfect Storm”

“Oklahoma Crude”

“Osmosis Jones”

“Pacific Rim”

“Paprika”

“Passion Fish”

“Prometheus”

“Red Hill”

“Salt”

“Santa Inc.”

HBO Max

“Saw (Franchise)”

“Saw 2”

“Saw 3”

“Saw 4”

“Saw 5”

“Saw 6”

“Saw 7 (Saw 3D)”

“Secret Window”

“Serenity (‘05)”

“Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins Ball”

“Smokin’ Aces”

“Snakes On A Plane”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Space Jam”

“Tales From The Hood 2”

“Tales From The Hood”

“The Best Man (’99)”

“The Best Man(’99)”

“The Bone Collector”

“The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)”

“The Desperados”

“The Devil’s Backbone”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Fog”

“The Frighteners”

“The Green Mile”

“The Hand That Rocks The Cradle”

“The Hudsucker Proxy”

“The Last House On The Left”

“The Last Witch Hunter”

“The Little Vampire”

“The Mask Of Zorro”

“The Nun (2018)”

“The Shadow Riders”

“The Town”

“The Wolfman”

“Transcendence”

“Troy”

“Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures”

“Twilight”

“Twisted Assistant”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls”

“Underworld Awakening (Franchise)”

“Underworld: Evolution”

“Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans”

“Urban Legend”

“Van Helsing”

“Victor Frankenstein”

“Waist Deep”

“Wall Street (1987)”

“Waltz With Bashir”

“When Harry Met Sally”

“White People Money”

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”

“Young Americans”

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” (Paramount Pictures)

October 2

“High Life”

October 3

“Keanu”

October 6

“Sorry Charlie”

October 10

“Living With Chucky”

October 13

“Dante’s Hotel”

October 15

“Ash Is Purest White”

“Risk”

October 16

“In A Valley Of Violence”

“Long Shot”

“Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1”

“Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2”

“Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

“Twilight Saga: New Moon”

October 20

“Pulse”

October 21

“Free Fire”

October 22

“Yes God Yes”

October 27

“Malignant”