NowThis Launches ‘In This Together’ to Give Its Young Audience ‘Balance of Optimism’ and Facts (Exclusive)
Online show — produced and edited remotely — highlights people doing good during the coronavirus pandemic
Lindsey Ellefson | April 2, 2020 @ 2:10 PM
Last Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 2:12 PM
NowThis
NowThis, the digital publisher that Nielsen Digital Content Research estimates reaches about 60% of twentysomethings every month, is launching a new online show called “In This Together” to balance out the challenging reality of the coronavirus pandemic with the stories of people who are making a difference.
“Finding stories that are hopeful or optimistic, even around the most challenging issues, is kind of core or central to how we approach our coverage every day,” chief content officer Tina Exarhos told TheWrap by phone Thursday, pointing out that NowThis News typically does cover issues related to immigration, climate change and criminal justice reform. The formation of “In This Together” just made sense for NowThis, which gets about 2.5 billion monthly views across Facebook and other platforms.
“Broadly, we’re really looking at our everyday coverage of this crisis around coronavirus very, very seriously, again, because our audience is so young and we know that it’s that audience that really needs to hear what’s going on and take this really seriously. So, we’re trying to find that balance of optimism,” she said. “Those stories that we’ve been finding over the last few weeks have done incredibly well.”
The first episode of the series tells the story of an art teacher who’s offering her lessons through videos online in the hopes of showing isolated people the “joys of art” (you can watch the episode below). Future episodes highlight a couple making face shields for medical professionals, a cannabis company making hand sanitizer and a 3D printing company making protective gear.
Beyond those showcased in the short episodes, viewers are encouraged to make a difference, too, by donating to coronavirus-focused organizations using links on the sharable social videos. They can also submit story ideas to inthistogether@nowthismedia.com.
Exarhos said there are challenges to creating a 100% remote show “no question,” but the NowThis team has adapted surprisingly well.
“I wouldn’t say seamlessly,” she added. “It’s certainly easier to be in a studio.”
Still, the production and editing teams are working together, she said, toward the common goal of making a feel-good show.
“Every crisis has an opportunity,” Exarhos said. “Who are the people who are really rebuilding right now for this moment and for positive change?”
These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos)
As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.
Oprah Winfrey announced on social media that she is donating $10 million to relief efforts, with $1 million of that specifically helping people who are struggling to buy food during the pandemic.
Rihanna’s charitable organization Clara Lionel Foundation made a commitment of $5 million that will go to U.S. food banks as well as to helping advance testing in at-risk communities both in the U.S. and in Haiti and Malawi.
10-time Grammy-winner Taylor Swift has been quietly contacting people on social media who have said they've been struggling to pay bills during the pandemic. Those users then shared screenshots of Swift making donations to them of several thousand dollars each.
TV host Kelly Ripa and husand Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to both the New York governor’s office, for the purchase of ventilators, and WIN, a New York-based organization that provides shelters to homeless women and children.
Writer Roxane Gay has tweeted several times during the pandemic asking for those struggling to pay bills during the pandemic to share their mobile payment handle to receive personal donations from her.
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced on social media that they donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Pop star Ariana Grande said in her Instagram Stories that she had made donations to several organizations, including Opportunity Fund, GiveDirectly, Feeding America, Croce Rossa Italiana and the World Health Organization.
A physician in Los Angeles, Dr. Thais Aliabad, wrote on Instagram that Kylie Jenner, one of her patients, had "donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear."
NFL player Drew Brees told TMZ that he's donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help with the coronavirus relief efforts.
Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help provide meals for children in low-income families, the organization said in a statement.
Country music legend Dolly Parton said on Instagram that she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt's research for a COVID-19 cure.
Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation matched Rihanna's donation of $1 million to relief efforts.
Bruno Mars, who has a residency in Las Vegas, donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to help MGM employees in the city who lost work due to the pandemic, his representative said, according to E News.
The players, coaches and owners of the Golden State Warriors announced they are donating $1 million to help employees at the Chase Center who lost work because of canceled NBC games.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg partnered with a Silicon Valley food bank to put $5.5 million toward creating the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families.
There is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us
