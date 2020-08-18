NowThis Launches NowThis Kids Hosted by 13-Year-Old Naomi Wadler

NowThis, the most-watched mobile news brand for Millennials, is targeting its audience’s children with a new weekly series, NowThis Kids.

Hosted by 13-year-old activist Naomi Wadler — whose 2018 interview with NowThis was seen by George Clooney and led to her speaking at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington D.C — the Cheerios-sponsored series will seek to appeal to Millennial parents and their plugged-in offspring. It will offer up timely stories about children and families “who are putting kindness into action in their communities,” according to a release.

Outside of the dedicated YouTube channel, NowThis Kids will have a podcast and a newsletter, too.

“Keeping young audiences informed and engaged about the world around them is more important than ever,” said a statement from Athan Stephanopoulos, president of NowThis, which reaches about 70% of Americans in their 20s.

He went on, “NowThis has built a trusted relationship with young people, delivering news on the important issues they care about and serving as a large platform to highlight real changemakers. We are excited to expand on that by connecting the next generation of news consumers, and their families, to inspiring news stories about our ever-changing world.”

NowThis attracts a monthly audience of about 120 million, of whom 64% are parents of kids between the ages of 6 to 11, according to digital Nielsen metrics.

“NowThis has cemented itself as the go-to news destination for the next generation,” said Geoff Schiller, chief revenue officer of parent company Group Nine Media. “NowThis Kids is a natural extension for the brand as we seek to highlight young people’s positive actions and promote optimism that leads to real change. We’re excited to have Cheerios as our exclusive launch partner who shares our collective goal to bring families together and celebrate the good in our communities.”