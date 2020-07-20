NowThis News Politics Producer Out at After Investigation Into Accusations of Sexual Misconduct in College

Jackson C. Davis is no longer with the company following an outside investigation into accusations made against him in June

| July 20, 2020 @ 9:44 AM
Now This

Group Nine Media

NowThis Politics associate producer Jackson C. Davis is no longer with the company following an outside investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct in college, TheWrap has learned.

Davis did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

He was suspended by the digital media company in June after multiple women accused him on Twitter of sexual misconduct during their time together at Emerson College.

Also Read: NowThis News Suspends Politics Producer After Accusations of Collegiate Sexual Misconduct Surface

“We take any allegations of sexual assault very seriously,” a spokesperson for NowThis told TheWrap at the time. “The employee in question was immediately suspended and we have promptly launched an investigation. We have engaged outside counsel to take the lead on this.”

The public accusations against Davis came after he tweeted about the disparity between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s internship payment, which is $15 per hour, and that of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose office pays $8.25 an hour. Ocasio-Cortez initially quote-tweeted his tweet positively but deleted the retweet after the accusations started pouring in. She issued a note for transparency to explain her deletion and offer solidarity with the accusers.

Immediately after his post began gaining traction — with help from Ocasio-Cortez’s retweet — former Emerson College students began tweeting at him and about him, calling him “a gross abuser,” “emotionally violent” and “a known serial assaulter.”

