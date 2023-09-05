NPR CEO John Lansing to Retire at the End of 2023

NPR CEO and president John Lansing said that he will be stepping down from his role at the end of the year.

During his four-year tenure at NPR, the organization faced an unprecedented pandemic, media industry downturn and layoffs at the organization.

In a memo to staff, Lansing noted that he informed the NPR Board of his decision to retire in May, and “they have been very supportive.” According to Lansing, the board is in the “early stages of a national search for NPR’s next CEO.”

News: NPR chief executive John Lansing is retiring at the end of the year. (Most of) his note to staff: pic.twitter.com/nbctJeazRR — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) September 5, 2023

Lansing said if needed, he will continue his role into 2024 “to ensure there is a smooth transition for the next leader.”

“We have been through a lot together over the past four years,” Lansing told staff. “You have made me proud every day.”

“It has been the honor of my career to have you as colleagues,” Lansing wrote in the memo.

In March, NPR laid off around 100 employees, which equates to 10% of its workforce. The layoffs specifically targeted NPR podcasts, which Lansing attributed to the advertising revenue decline across the industry.

NPR recently solidified veteran Edith Chapin’s position as senior vice president of news, which she had been occupying on an acting basis since fall 2022.