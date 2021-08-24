NRA Mocked for Canceling Annual Meeting Due to COVID Concerns: ‘Have You Guys Tried Shooting the Virus Yet?’

The news that the National Rifle Association (NRA) canceled its annual meeting due to COVID concerns has triggered a public outpouring of shock mixed with ironic “thoughts and prayers.”

The NRA announced the decision on Tuesday afternoon, citing the rapid increase in COVID cases in the Houston area, where the event was scheduled to take place from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5.

“We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas. We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision,” the organization said in a statement, adding that current conditions would “prove difficult, if not impossible, to offer the full guest experience that our NRA members deserve.”

“The NRA’s top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors, and supporters,” the statement continued. “We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications. Those are among the reasons why we decided to cancel our 2021 event.”

It’s true that Houston, like many other Texas cities and communities, has been hit hard by the highly contagious Delta variant. Hospitals in the Houston area and around the state have continued to fill up with COVID-19 patients, with ambulances sometimes waiting hours to offload patients as beds have become scarce.

Much of the Twitterverse couldn’t help but call out the irony of the NRA identifying the “health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors, and supporters” as a “top priority” when gun violence is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.

Cool, now give a shit about the people that die from the gun violence you enable. https://t.co/g9StR00tWM — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 24, 2021

We said it in 2018 and we’ll say it again today: the NRA doesn’t deserve to exist, but we deserve to live. Thoughts and prayers, NRA. pic.twitter.com/Mf7Fb8F7fm — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) August 24, 2021

breaking

nra decides covid isnt a dem hoax https://t.co/5CmqkWLE4J — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) August 24, 2021

not the nra pretending to care about public health😭 https://t.co/j68GYor8Tk — Tatiana (@TatiMonet) August 24, 2021

COVID talks, bullshit walks. @NRA cancels annual meeting over COVID. pic.twitter.com/oW0lPzfIgN — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 24, 2021

Even death merchants are afraid of death. https://t.co/1Bann1LGTY — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 24, 2021

But it is probably the first time the @NRA has put public health and safety before profits, so there’s that… — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 24, 2021

The NRA is cancelling its annual meeting, because apparently, a good guy with a gun can’t stop COVID. — Becky, Baroness of Bunzy (@BeckyBunzy) August 24, 2021

When you've mismanaged COVID so badly you're even radioactive to the NRA… Just WOW, @govabbott. #AbbottFailedTexas https://t.co/2oY1JI4fIP — jane the hand washer (@moderatemama) August 24, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is so irresponsible that he has made the NRA look responsible. https://t.co/vPOr7eGrio — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 24, 2021

NRA cancels annual meeting over COVID spread in Texas. Rather surprising, as I assumed you could just shoot the virus to death. Or kick it with your boot while yelling "Murica!" https://t.co/Kky51MaIJF — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 24, 2021

Since when is the NRA worried about safety? — Spartan 4Life (@SherCampbell) August 24, 2021

Big disappointment to the Houston wine bars, now that Jeanine Pirro won't be stopping by — Michael Lewis (@CM_Lewis) August 24, 2021

Thank gods you guys took these measures to ensure the safety of others. I mean sure this wasn't a school with children to shoot. — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) August 24, 2021

have you guys tried shooting the virus yet — pretty take machine (@kidzbopwutang) August 24, 2021

What is yall scared of? Its just a virus with an over 99% survival rate? pic.twitter.com/49tkYyiirL — Trill Martinelli (BoycottNestle, dont pay Disney) (@IronghaziStan) August 24, 2021

Geez….. Hope the revenue loss doesn't negatively impact your ability to buy off members of congress. — Tim Haney (@HaneySociology) August 24, 2021

Many shrewd commenters were quick to note that the NRA’s magnanimous reasoning for the cancellation is most likely BS given that several gun manufacturers had already pulled out of the conference and the fact that the organization is, well, bankrupt.

The NRA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in January, leading the organization to reincorporate in Texas.

A judge rejected the case in May, ruling that the NRA had not acted in good faith.

The organization filed for bankruptcy protection months after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the NRA, seeking its dissolution over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. That lawsuit is ongoing.