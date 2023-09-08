‘The Nun II’ Conjures Up $3.1 Million at Thursday Box Office

Warner Bros. Discovery and New Line Cinema’s”The Nun II” began its domestic box office run with a promising $3.1 million in Thursday previews. That compares to the $5.4 million Thursday preview gross of “The Nun” in September of 2018, the $4 million Thursday gross for “Annabelle: Creation” in August of 2017 and the $3.4 million preview earnings for “The Conjuring 2” in June of 2016.

Considering a stronger critical response (53% fresh versus 24% for the first “Nun” on Rotten Tomatoes) and the relative lack of big-deal horror movies over the last several months, all signs point to another strong $25-$35 million opening weekend for Hollywood’s most successful post-“Avengers” cinematic universe.