‘Nun II’ Edges ‘Haunting in Venice’ as Box Office Slows Down

The box office is seeing its tightest race for No. 1 this year between Disney/20th Century’s “A Haunting in Venice” and Warner Bros./New Line’s “The Nun II,” but it is also seeing the lowest overall weekend grosses since this year’s Super Bowl weekend.

Industry estimates have the overall totals sliding down to approximately $64.5 million, and ongoing weekend numbers are expected to remain in that territory until the release of Taylor Swift’s concert film next month. The good news is that this low figure is still better than last year’s terrible September, with a year-over-year rise of 23%.

We won’t know until final totals come in on Monday who is officially No.