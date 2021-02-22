NYC Movie Theaters Cleared to Reopen Next Month at 25% Capacity

After nearly a year of closures, movie theaters in New York City have finally been given the clear to reopen with a 25% capacity limit by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The reopening will go into effect on March 15.

While theaters in the state outside of the five boroughs and in adjacent states like Connecticut and New Jersey have been allowed to reopen in past months with that limit, cinemas in the country’s biggest market have remained closed out of concern of outbreaks quickly unfolding in the densely populated area. New York City was the first epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic at its onset last spring, with hospitals rapidly reaching capacity and emergency treatment centers being built in Central Park and other parts of the city.

But after months of lobbying by the National Association of Theater Owners, NYC theaters will now come into line with the same safety protocols for theaters across New York. This includes mask wearing and assigned seating for all audience members and a capacity limit of either 25% or 50 audience members, whichever is lower. Theaters will also have to comply with air filtration standards to reduce the likelihood of the virus circulating in auditoriums.

The announcement comes as vaccination efforts have ramped up across the United States and infection and death rates have dropped after a winter that saw hundreds of thousands lose their lives to COVID-19. As the U.S. death rate has reached 500,000, over 58 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while active hospitalizations nationwide have fallen below 60,000 for the first time since November 9. In response to this, Cuomo and other governors have begun a push to reopen businesses, schools, and places of worship. Recently, Cuomo has given the green light for amusement parks and sporting arenas — including Madison Square Garden — to reopen with capacity limits while increasing the limit for indoor dining to 35%.

The reopening of NYC theaters is just one step in a long road of recovery for the U.S. box office, but it is an important one. Comscore reported that only 38% of movie theaters were open this past weekend, with thousands still closed due to a mix of ongoing COVID-19 closure orders and a lack of major box office titles. Searchlight’s “Nomadland,” considered a frontrunner at the Academy Awards, opened this weekend both on an estimated 1,200 screens and on streaming via Hulu, a far different release strategy than the traditional four-screen platform opening in New York and Los Angeles that an awards contender would usually receive.

More to come…