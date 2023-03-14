New York Film Academy is rebranding to reflect its evolution into a global institution that teaches beyond the film arts over its three decades as an educational institution.

That rebranding includes a new emphasis on its often-used acronym, NYFA, a new logo and a newly redesigned website that collectively put less emphasis on “New York” and “film” in the school’s original name. Beyond filmmaking, NYFA offers classes in acting, musical theater, photography, 3D animation and VFX, game design, broadcast journalism and more.

“The new look features a refreshed color scheme — retaining its original black and white branding, we now see the former red accent replaced with accents of magenta, cyan and yellow for each area of study,” the school’s press release on the rebranding states.

NYFA’s new website includes an organized and structured backend architecture, user-friendly and sleek front-end design and faster functionality.

Beyond its original New York City campus, NYFA awards graduate and undergraduate degrees and one and two-year certificate programs at its campuses in Miami, Los Angeles, Australia and Italy, as well as its satellite locations and online. It also offers short-term intensive workshops and camps for teens and kids.

“Words cannot express how thrilled we all are to celebrate 30 years since NYFA’s inception… Looking back, it’s unbelievable how quickly we’ve grown and how much we’ve diversified as a school,” NYFA’s president, Michael J. Young, said in a statement. “This new image reflects NYFA’s evolution and commitment to educating the next generation of film, media and performing artists.”

Ranked No. 44 on TheWrap’s top 50 film schools list last year, NYFA was founded in 1992 by producer Jerry Sherlock (“The Hunt for Red October”) with the original goal of offering students a short-term immersive filmmaking program taught by industry professionals. Its alumni include “The White Lotus” and “Parks and Recreation” actress Aubrey Plaza and “Barry” star and former “SNL” cast member Bill Hader.