The New York Times Adds 350,000 Subscribers in Q4 to Mark Best Digital Sub Growth in Years

The New York Times Company looks to have enjoyed a Trump Bump during election season, with the paper reporting on Wednesday morning it added 350,000 new digital subscribers in Q4 — its best quarter in terms of net digital subscribers in years.

Those new subscriber helped push NYT to 11.43 million total subscribers at the end of 2024. The 350,000 new digital subscribers were also the most the company had added in a single quarter since mid-2021, although its quarter-over-quarter growth was only marginally better than in Q3. Those digital gains helped offset a decline in subscription revenue and ad revenue tied to its print business.

Conspicuously, while the paper’s fourth quarter coincided with the 2024 presidential election, The Times did not mention the election, Donald Trump, or Kamala Harris as drivers of its strong Q4 in its earnings report on Wednesday.

Here are the top line results:

Revenues: $726.6 million, up 7.5 % year-over-year and slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $725 million from Zacks Investment Research. Sales from its digital-only products increased 16% annually to $334.9 million, a noticeable jump from the 7.2% year-over-year growth the company reported during the fourth quarter a year prior.

Total subscribers: 11.43 million at the end of Q4, up 10.3% from the 10.36 million subscribers the year prior and up 3% from Q3 2024. As usual, the vast majority of those subscribers — 10.82 million — are digital-only readers.

The NYT’s 350,000 new digital subscribers was the best quarter in terms of total digital subscriber growth since Q3 2021, when the paper added 455,000 digital customers. In terms of quarter-over-quarter growth, the Times’ digital subscriber base grew 2.5% in Q4, which was a slight increase from Q3.

Net income: $123.7 million, up 12% from the same period a year prior.

Earnings Per Share: Adjusted EPS of $0.80 was better than the $0.74 analysts had estimated.

Heading into Wednesday morning, The Times’ share price has been flat since the start of October, trading at $55.89 when markets closed on Tuesday. The Times’ stock is up 18% from the same time a year ago.

While The Times enjoyed a big quarter in terms of digital growth, that was offset slightly by a decline in its print business. The paper reported $132 million in Q4 print subscription revenue — down $10 million from the year prior. Its print advertising business also took a hit at the same time, seeing a 16.4% year-over-year decline in print ad sales ($56 million to $47 million in Q4 2024).

Another interesting note in The Times’ Q4 report was that it spent $3.2 million in “pre-tax litigation-related costs” tied to its lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft. The paper sued the tech companies for copyright infringement in late 2023.

The Times reported an operating profit of $146.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 13.6% from the year prior. And the paper’s board approved a $350 million share buyback program and a 5 cent increase to its dividend, pushing it to $0.18 per share.

CEO Meredith Kopit Levien, on the company’s earnings call on Wednesday, said games like Wordle and Letter Boxed help “bring a lot of new people” in as subscribers. Levein added The Times has a “robust pipeline” of games in development, without offering further details.