Hearst denies O Magazine will cease its print editions at the end of the year. In a statement late Sunday, the publisher told TheWrap that details are pending but the magazine will continue to publish online.

“The print frequency beyond the December 2020 issue is being evaluated, with more details to come. This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally-centric,” the statement read.

Oprah Winfrey, who lends her name, image and perspectives to the magazine, also gave a statement: “I’m proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years. I look forward to the next step in our evolution.”

Also Read: Hearst Magazines Names Debi Chirichella as Interim Replacement for Ousted President

Business of Fashion first reported Saturday that print issues would cease after the December issue.

In a series of statements, big changes were alluded to.

“Twenty years ago O, The Oprah Magazine launched as a personal growth guide to help women live their best lives,” said Lucy Kaylin, editor in chief of the magazine. “As we embark on this next chapter, we will lean into moments that are central to the brand’s DNA and deepen the connection with our loyal readers.”

Hearst chief business officer Kristen O’Hara added, “Hearst is honored to be working with Oprah and her team to reimagine the future.”

The change is one of many notable shakeups at Heart in recent days. Hearst Magazines President Troy Young resigned from the company Thursday amid accusations that he made lewd and sexist remarks to his employees.

In a memo sent to staff, which was published online, Hearst President and CEO Steven Swartz said Young’s resignation was “effective immediately.”