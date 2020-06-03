Obama to Speak on George Floyd Killing and Unrest — Here’s How to Watch

Former president Barack Obama will give an address Wednesday in the wake of the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd and the unrest and protests that have followed in the nine days since.

The town hall, titled “Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence,” will stream on Obama.org, where a banner currently invites viewers to tune in at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

The event will also stream live on the Obama Foundation’s YouTube channel. That video is embedded above and will begin playing at 5 p.m. ET.

Joining Obama to discuss reimagining policing will be a number of panelists. The panel includes activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Minneapolis city council representative Phillipe Cunningham, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance youth leader Playon Patrick, former attorney general Eric Holder and Color of Change president Rashad Robinson.

The event is hosted by the MBK Alliance, which was started by Obama in the wake of the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012.

“Over 1,000 people are killed by police every year in America, and Black people are three times more likely to be killed than White people,” says the landing page for the town hall. “We can take steps and make reforms to combat police violence and systemic racism within law enforcement.”

You can watch the live stream above this afternoon.