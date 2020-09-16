Obama Says He’ll Do a TikTok Dance If it Will Get Young People to Vote
The former president did youth outreach to educate young people about voter registration and mail-in ballots
Lindsey Ellefson | September 16, 2020 @ 10:02 AM
Last Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 10:50 AM
In a new PSA from ATTN:, former president Barack Obama makes an impassioned plea to young voters: Register to vote. Vote early. Vote by mail. Just vote.
The serious video starts out playfully enough, with the former president talking to young viewers about activities associated with quarantine, like baking bread and TikTok dances.
“Since you’ve given me so much lately and so much hope over the years, I want to return the favor and help you make a plan in the upcoming election,” Obama said in the clip, posted to his social media accounts and those of ATTN:. “You know the stakes, for your lives, for your futures, your planet.”
Obama’s former vice president, Joe Biden, is the Democratic nominee for the 2020 election. With his vice presidential pick Sen. Kamala Harris, he’s facing off against Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Nov. 3.
Trump has been outspoken about his distrust for mail-in voting, baselessly saying it will cause widespread voter fraud, but Obama mentioned it as an option for young people, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, when lining up and voting in person may not be the healthiest option.
True to the mission to appeal to young voters, he pointed out that “absentee voting,” “mail-in voting” and “voting from home” all refer to the same thing, just like Donald Glover and Childish Gambino are the same person.
Obama ends the PSA by asking us if we wanna see him do his best version of viral Tik Tok dance. “Now that we’re done with that, wanna see my Renegade?” Um, how about we all just go out and vote instead.
