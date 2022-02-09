The new “Star Wars” Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will premiere on the streaming service on May 25, CEO Bob Chapek revealed on Wednesday during a Disney earnings call. The series finds Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the “Star Wars” character that he played in the George Lucas-helmed prequel films alongside Hayden Christiansen as Darth Vader.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The limited series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader, and the cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold. Chow, who made an impression helming episodes of “The Mandalorian,” is the principal director on the show.

Check out the first poster for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series below.