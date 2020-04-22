Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back at Tucker Carlson for ‘Racist’ Fox News Segment

“Also can we talk about how racist & classist the presumption is that when people say they are from the Bronx, folks like Tucker equate that with assuming all the worst things about our upbringing?” Congresswoman tweets

| April 22, 2020 @ 6:38 AM
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on Twitter to fight back against a Fox News segment about her Tuesday evening, calling out primetime host Tucker Carlson for suggesting she was a child of privilege.

“I’ve lost track,” the freshman lawmaker wrote. “Am I ‘just a bartender’ who should go back to making drinks without health insurance, or am I a secretly deceitful child of privilege because I’m an heiress of the Swanson frozen food empire OH WAIT sorry that’s Tucker Carlson.”

She added, “Also can we talk about how racist & classist the presumption is that when people say they are from the Bronx, folks like Tucker equate that with assuming all the worst things abt [sic] our upbringing? Our lives don’t have to match some chicken heir’s idea of struggle to be validated.”

Also Read: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Fox News' Laura Ingraham: 'Why Are You on TV Again?'

In a Monday night segment, Carlson discussed Ocasio-Cortez’s policy positions and questioned their sincerity, saying of the congresswoman, “She’s a child of privilege. She’s not some kid from the streets.”

Her defense didn’t stop with Carlson, either. When former Republican congressional candidate and unauthorized Ocasio-Cortez biographer Pete D’Abrosca replied to her Carlson tweets asking why it couldn’t be true she was raised privileged but grew up to “disappoint” her parents, she replied, “My mom learned English at 23 and sent 2 kids to college scrubbing toilets after my dad died. She raised the youngest woman elected to Congress. You should take your classist garbage & realize that the workers YOU rely on to eat are not ‘disappointments’ or unworthy human beings.”

17 Times Fox News Hosts Criticized Donald Trump, From Charlottesville to Helsinki (Photos)

  • megyn kelly fox news criticizes trump Fox News
  • megyn kelly trump tweet fox news criticize Twitter
  • fox news republican debate criticizes trump Getty
  • bill o'reilly fox news criticizes trump Fox News
  • shepard smith russia fox news criticizes trump Fox News
  • fox news reince priebus chris wallace criticizes trump Fox News
  • shepard smith fox news criticisizes trump Fox News
  • Chris Wallace Fox News Sunday trump criticism Fox News
  • bill o'reilly trump interview fox news critical Fox News
  • shepard smith russia hack fox news criticizes trump Fox News
  • shepard smith cnn fake news fox news criticizes trump Fox News
  • fox news trump criticism neil cavuto Fox News
  • fox news trump criticism shepard smith donald trump jr lies Fox News
  • fox news hosts criticize trump eboni k williams charlottesville Fox News
  • fox news hosts criticize trump brian kilmeade trump tweet russia helsinki putin Fox News
  • fox news hosts criticize trump neil cavuto russia helsinki putin Fox News
  • fox news hosts criticize trump trish regan russia helsinki putin Fox News
1 of 18

Donald Trump’s favorite network, Fox News, isn’t always rosy on what he says and does, especially when he backs Russia over the U.S. intelligence community

It's been known for a long time that Donald Trump is a fan of Fox News. And, in turn, the conservative network is a fan of his, often running positive stories about the administration that Trump then uses to fuel his Twitter feed. But Fox News isn't always on board the Trump Train. Here are 17 times Fox News gave Trump the business.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE