Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back at Tucker Carlson for ‘Racist’ Fox News Segment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on Twitter to fight back against a Fox News segment about her Tuesday evening, calling out primetime host Tucker Carlson for suggesting she was a child of privilege.

“I’ve lost track,” the freshman lawmaker wrote. “Am I ‘just a bartender’ who should go back to making drinks without health insurance, or am I a secretly deceitful child of privilege because I’m an heiress of the Swanson frozen food empire OH WAIT sorry that’s Tucker Carlson.”

She added, “Also can we talk about how racist & classist the presumption is that when people say they are from the Bronx, folks like Tucker equate that with assuming all the worst things abt [sic] our upbringing? Our lives don’t have to match some chicken heir’s idea of struggle to be validated.”

In a Monday night segment, Carlson discussed Ocasio-Cortez’s policy positions and questioned their sincerity, saying of the congresswoman, “She’s a child of privilege. She’s not some kid from the streets.”

Her defense didn’t stop with Carlson, either. When former Republican congressional candidate and unauthorized Ocasio-Cortez biographer Pete D’Abrosca replied to her Carlson tweets asking why it couldn’t be true she was raised privileged but grew up to “disappoint” her parents, she replied, “My mom learned English at 23 and sent 2 kids to college scrubbing toilets after my dad died. She raised the youngest woman elected to Congress. You should take your classist garbage & realize that the workers YOU rely on to eat are not ‘disappointments’ or unworthy human beings.”