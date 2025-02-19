Octavia Spencer Offers DOGE Employees Poop Pie from ‘The Help’

Octavia Spencer offered to bake the memorable poop-filled pie from “The Help” for anyone employed by DOGE.

The newly created government department headed by Elon Musk has been radically slashing essential federal jobs since Donald Trump returned to the White House last month.

On Tuesday, Spencer, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Minny Jackson in the 2011 period drama, shared a picture of her from the film on Instagram. The caption said that she still needed more pie makings, including the “special ingredient.”

“Bake sale for Washington to ALL DOGE employees and supporters. I need good vanilla from MEXICO and some CANADIAN maple syrup. #limitededition pies. Corn and chocolate. Need lots of donations for the ‘special ingredient.’ Eat looooooooots of corn … Who would you send a pie to?”

Among those responding to the post were her “Help” co-star Viola Davis, who wrote, “Waaaaaahhhh!!!!!! Lol!!!! PERFECT!!” Taraji P. Henson also chimed in and said, “Lmaooooooooooo. Make sure not to forget THEE most expensive ingredient,” adding three poop emojis to her comment.

Melissa Gilbert, who recently clashed with conservative commentator Megyn Kelly about the original “Little House on the Prairie” not being “woke,” added, “Happy to drop a contribution.”

Watch the scene where Hilly digs into the pie as Minny watches in the TikTok clip below:

In “The Help,” Minny works as a maid who gets revenge on her racist white boss Hilly (Bryce Dallas Howard) after she refused to let her use the indoor bathroom. She serves her a homemade “chocolate custard pie” that unbeknownst to Hilly contains her own poop. The film also starred Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.