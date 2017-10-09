With ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Struggles, October Box Office Looks Rough

After an “It”-fueled surge in September, the box office is slowing down again in the early stages of October. After “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” closed out last month by taking the top spot with just $17 million, “Blade Runner 2049” surprisingly underperformed with $32.7 million, well below hopes of a $45-50 million start.
But despite that letdown, it could still have the highest opening weekend of this month, as the remaining releases on the October slate aren’t expected to do any better.
This weekend, the film expected to take the top spot is Universal/Blumhouse’s “Happy Death Day,” which is projecting for a $18-20 million bow.
From 2010-2015, the highest opening total for an October release was at least $45 million, with 2013’s “Gravity” and 2015’s “The Martian” pushing above $50 million. But last year, all of October’s releases had openings of under $25 million, resulting in the lowest total revenue for the month since 2007. While this October will see a small flow of revenue from “It” as moviegoers flocking to it again as Halloween approaches, it’s looking like this month’s offerings will perform as disappointingly as last year’s did.
The September boom helped 2017’s year-to-date totals catch up to 2016, dropping the deficit from 6.3 percent to 4.7 percent, but by the time this month comes to an end, much of that progress could be undone.
“There was a little hope that we could ride it out this month until we get to a much better November,” said Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock. “But this is going to be a really rough month. The only possible hope I can see is if ‘Happy Death Day’ is able to get a strong turnout from the high school and college-age crowd, which is where horror has been getting a lot of traction recently.”
Indeed, even though “It” was an R-Rated film, comScore says that teens made up 15 percent of the audience that contributed to its record $123 million opening.
“Happy Death Day,” which follows a college-age girl forced to relive the day of her murder over and over again until she figures out the killer, could possibly perform above expectations if it can court younger audiences.
Its PG-13 rating will help with that, as will the fact that it is being produced by Blumhouse, the studio that turned “Get Out” and “Split” into box office juggernauts this past winter.
But for now, the forecast points to another dry spell for movie theaters, which will be anxiously waiting for “Thor: Ragnarok” to come to the rescue at the start of November. Early tracking for the next Marvel installment will arrive this Thursday.
13 Stars Who Imagined Violence Against Donald Trump, From Kathy Griffin to Anthony Bourdain (Photos)
Since the election, several celebrities have voiced their displeasure -- even anger -- with the Trump administration. Some have gone so far as to suggest violent measures. From Robert De Niro to Snoop Dogg, here are nine left-leaning noteworthy people who have fanned themes of violence toward Trump and the GOP.
Getty Images
Rosie O'Donnell
In July 2017, O'Donnell tweeted out a link to a game called "Push Trump Off A Cliff Again." This made many conservatives want to push her off a cliff, not POTUS.
In a TMZ video from 2015, this boxer-turned-actor directed his rage toward Trump, calling him a "big-mouthed bitch bully," saying he would "love 30 seconds in a room with the little bitch." Rourke has also expressed a desire to "give [Trump] a Louisville slugger."
In late February 2016, the host of Comedy Central's now-canceled "The Nightly Show" joked about then-candidate Donald Trump: “I don’t want to give him any more oxygen. That’s not a euphemism, by the way. I mean it literally. Somebody get me the pillow they used to kill [Supreme Court Justice Antonin] Scalia and I’ll do it — I’ll do it!"
George Lopez
During the Republican primaries in March 2016, the Mexican American comedian tweeted a cartoon image of former Mexican president Vincente Fox holding the decapitated head of Donald Trump aloft, with the caption "Make America Great Again."
Marilyn Manson
Shock-rocker Marilyn Manson had to take his turn in the Trump-bashing festivities. In a teaser video for his song, "Say10," released just after the 2016 election, a Trump-like figure wearing a suit and a red tie lies decapitated on a concrete floor, in a pool of his own blood.
Getty Images
Madonna
Madonna told a crowd of thousands at the Women's March on Washington in January that she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." The singer's profanity-riddled jab at the Republican administration provoked the anger of many conservatives.
The actor is not afraid to express his disdain for the commander in chief. De Niro confirmed to ABC's "The View" in February 2017 that he would like to punch Trump in the face. He clarified earlier comments, saying "It wasn’t like I was gonna go find him and [really] punch him in the face, but he’s gotta hear it."
Snoop Dogg's music video for "Lavender," released in March 2017, (literally) paints POTUS as a clown and orchestrates his death. At the video's end, the "Gin and Juice" rapper points a gun at the harlequin Trump figure and shoots. But instead of a bullet, a red flag that reads "Bang!" fires out of the gun.
The comedian landed in hot water in May after photos surfaced of her holding a fake bloody, decapitated Trump head. Griffin was promptly dropped from her annual New Year's Eve gig by CNN. Toilet stool company Squatty Potty also pulled its ads featuring Griffin. Trump himself called the photos "sick" and tweeted that his youngest son, Barron, was "having a hard time" with the images. Griffin later apologized.
The nonprofit theater staged a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" in May-June 2017 that made conservative viewers want to revolt. In the production, a Trumplike figure playing the title role is stabbed to death by a band of angry Senators. The Public Theater subsequently lost sponsorships from Delta Airlines and Bank of America.
The musician's new video, released in June 2017, is simultaneously nostalgic and dystopian. In 1980s cartoon fashion, a giant Transformer-like Trump morphs into a swastika/dollar sign and wreaks havoc on a city before meeting a fiery, explosive demise.
During an appearance at the U.K.'s 2017 Glastonbury music and arts festival, the actor tore into the president -- "I think Trump needs help" -- and then made an ill-considered joke: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp claimed his joke was misconstrued and eventually issued an apology.
Asked what he'd serve at a peace summit between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, the celebrity chef told a TMZ video crew: "Hemlock."
1 of 14
Some celebrities have been more than outspoken in their criticism of the Republican president
Since the election, several celebrities have voiced their displeasure -- even anger -- with the Trump administration. Some have gone so far as to suggest violent measures. From Robert De Niro to Snoop Dogg, here are nine left-leaning noteworthy people who have fanned themes of violence toward Trump and the GOP.