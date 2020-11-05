Offset Joins Pete Davidson in STX Film ‘American Sole’

Rapper and hip hop star Offset of the group Migos will make his feature acting debut in the STX film “American Sole” that stars Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Camilla Mendes.

Offset will star in the film as well as curate and executive produce the original soundtrack album for the film, and the soundtrack will include at least one new track by the artist.

“American Sole” is about the sneaker resale industry in the U.S., and it follows two 20-somethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Offset will play a computer engineer and will have a key role.

“American Sole” is written and will be directed by Ian Edelman (HBO’s “How to Make It in America,” Netflix’s “The After Party”) and produced by Kevin Hart through his production company, HartBeat.

Hart will be joined as producer by Jake Stein through his Scondo Productions label, and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Ohh Dip!!! Productions banner. “American Sole” marks Paul’s first feature film as producer. HartBeat’s Bryan Smiley is executive producing. Drew Simon and Patricia Braga will oversee the project for STXfilms.

STX is selling international rights to the film at the American Film Market beginning next week.

“This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing ‘NCIS,’ I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in ‘American Sole’ is dope,” Offset said in a statement. “Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and Executive Producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready. “

Offset is represented by UTA, Dina LaPolt and Dale Melidosian at LaPolt Law P.C, and managed by Latabia Woodward at CBC, Inc.

Deadline first reported the news.