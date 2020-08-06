Ohio governor Mike DeWine tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to his state, leading to an outpouring of well wishes online.

In a statement, DeWine’s office said, “Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. Governor DeWine tested positive. Governor DeWine has no symptoms at the present time.”

The Republican governor, who is 73 years old, will return to Columbus and be tested again with the state’s first lady, who also has no symptoms. He will follow the protocol for positive tests and quarantine in his home for 14 days.

The lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, tested positive ahead of Trump’s visit.

Democratic Ohio congressman Tim Ryan and House candidate Kate Schroder were among the politicians to wish the governor well on social media after news broke of his positive test. So, too, did Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Tuesday, DeWine announced a new mandate that all Ohio school students from kindergarten to grade 12 will be required to wear masks when classes resume.

“Without a vaccine, we are limited in the ways that we can protect the people of Ohio,” he said in a statement at the time. “For schools to have a fighting chance to stay open this fall, widespread face coverings for K-12 students will increase the odds that kids will go to school and stay in school.”