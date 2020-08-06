Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The governor’s test results came ahead of President Donald Trump’s Thursday visit to the state

| August 6, 2020 @ 10:55 AM Last Updated: August 6, 2020 @ 11:05 AM
Mike DeWine

WLWT News

Ohio governor Mike DeWine tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to his state, leading to an outpouring of well wishes online.

In a statement, DeWine’s office said, “Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. Governor DeWine tested positive. Governor DeWine has no symptoms at the present time.”

The Republican governor, who is 73 years old, will return to Columbus and be tested again with the state’s first lady, who also has no symptoms. He will follow the protocol for positive tests and quarantine in his home for 14 days.

Also Read: 'Fox & Friends' Derides 'Doctors in Silicon Valley' After Twitter and Facebook Remove Trump Coronavirus Video

The lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, tested positive ahead of Trump’s visit.

Democratic Ohio congressman Tim Ryan and House candidate Kate Schroder were among the politicians to wish the governor well on social media after news broke of his positive test. So, too, did Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Tuesday, DeWine announced a new mandate that all Ohio school students from kindergarten to grade 12 will be required to wear masks when classes resume.

“Without a vaccine, we are limited in the ways that we can protect the people of Ohio,” he said in a statement at the time. “For schools to have a fighting chance to stay open this fall, widespread face coverings for K-12 students will increase the odds that kids will go to school and stay in school.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • Daniel Dae Kim Idris Elba Mel Gibson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
1 of 78

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS