Ohio Passes Constitutional Right to Abortion

Ohio voters turned out in force Tuesday to support the right to have an abortion in the state.

The measure passed, as first called by the New York Times and CNN, on Tuesday in favor of the “right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.”

Officials characterized the turnout as “remarkable” — especially in the state’s urban areas. Even before Tuesday, more than 800,000 ballots had been returned in early voting, with voters in Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland strongly supporting the abortion.

The state’s “Right to Reproductive Freedom With Protections for Health and Safety” act will allow “every person to have the legal choice on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment.”

The measure also prohibits the state from interfering or penalizing any person seeking an abortion or birth control.

The passage of the measure — which was citizen-sponsored — makes Ohio the latest state to make the right to abortion a part of the state constitution. Supporters argued the the measure would give individuals the “right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.”

Meanwhile, measure that legalized marijuana overwhelmingly passed 55.6% to 44.4%. The state’s Marijuana Legalization Initiative allows adults 21 and older to purchase cannabis. Previously, the state allowed only medical use of cannabis. Under the new law, individual Ohioans are also allowed to grow up to six plants for personal use.