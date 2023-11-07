Seth Meyers Has F-Bomb-Laced Panic Attack, Smokes 3 Cigarettes at Once After New Poll Puts Trump Ahead of Biden (Video)

After the latest New York Times/Siena College poll put Trump ahead of Biden in five of six battleground states, Seth Meyers is starting to panic a bit. So much so, in fact, that on Monday night, he had a brief panic attack, riddled with F-bombs and cigarettes.

According to the latest poll, Trump leads Biden in five out of six battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. As a result, the NBC host kicked off a new segment called “Seth Stares Off Into the Distance and Mutters to Himself for a Second” in which he did, well, exactly that. He also took a moment to pour himself a drink, to cope.

Meyers did note that polls almost always change, and often don’t end up being right, but he still needed another minute to fully freak out.

“I know we are a full year away from the election, and it’s natural and normal for people to express their frustration with the incumbent at this point in the calendar,” he explained. “The same thing happened with Obama too. And then he went on to easily defeat Mitt Romney.”

He continued, “In fact, Gallup’s final poll before the election had Romney ahead, so there’s no reason to panic. On the other hand, we have to start f—ing panicking now!”

From there, Meyers had a full-blown meltdown, yelling “We are f—ed!” before chanting “F—!” a few times over, and then shoving three cigarettes into his mouth and smoking them all at once.

Of course, Meyers did compose himself, and eventually ended the “Closer Look” segment by reminding viewers once again that poll numbers will almost certainly change.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.