Olaf Can Talk – but Not Juggle – in Trailer for Disney+ Origin-Story Film ‘Once Upon a Snowman’ (Video)

If you wanna build a snowman, Disney+ original “Once Upon a Snowman” should be both instructional and entertaining. The Olaf (Josh Gad) origin story, a short film based on the “Frozen” character(s), comes out at the end of the week on the streaming service.

In the beginning of the week, we got the trailer, which our readers can watch via the video above.

By the way, we’re sure this is going to be good because it’s “Frozen” and Olaf is the best — but don’t we already have Olaf’s origin story? He was built by Elsa’s magic when she and Anna were kids…

Perhaps this is a re-origin story…

Here is the official synopsis, per Disney: The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, “Frozen,” and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, “Once Upon a Snowman.” The film follows Olaf‘s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.

“Once Upon a Snowman” is directed by Trent Correy (the Olaf animation supervisor in “Frozen 2”) and Dan Abraham (the story artist who worked on Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in “Frozen 2.”

In the trailer, seeking a “sense of self,” Olaf spends a lot of time shopping around in Oaken’s store. We’re not sure the nose-less snowman finds what he is looking for. (To our above point, we’re assuming this takes place right before he is reunited with grown-up Anna in the original Frozen, when she gives Olaf his carrot nose and Kristoff’s reindeer Sven spends most of the movie trying to eat it.)

The “Once Upon a Snowman” trailer debuted Sunday at Frozen Fan Fest.

“Once Upon a Snowman” comes out Friday on Disney+.