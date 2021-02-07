‘Old’ Super Bowl Trailer: M Night Shyamalan Goes to the Beach (Video)

M. Night Shyamalan headed to the beach with the first footage from his new movie, “Old,” revealed during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

And it’s apparently a beach where people age very, very rapidly — with vultures circling overhead, 6-year-old kids suddenly looking like young adults, and people convulsing in the sand. There’s even one point where one of the women on the beach suddenly gets pregnant and rapidly gives birth. Classic Shyamalan creepiness!

“Old” will be Shyamalan’s 14th film as director and his first since releasing the “Unbreakable” sequels “Split” and “Glass.” Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott star in the film.

The film will hit theaters on July 23.

