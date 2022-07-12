Olivia Colman Is Unrecognizable as Miss Havisham in First Look at FX’s ‘Great Expectations’ (Photos)

Double Oscar winner Olivia Colman is unrecognizable in first look photos at FX and BBC’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel “Great Expectations.”

In the two photos released Tuesday morning, Colman’s elderly Miss Havisham appears to be in the character’s trademark wedding dress. The image at the top of this page shows her opposite Fionn Whitehead as Pip, while the second image features her with Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella.

The six part-series hails from Steven Knight, who is writer and executive producer. It follows he coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan.

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella (Miya Mizuno/FX)

Dickens released the first installment of the book in December 1860. Chapters were released across the weeks and it was later printed in full novel form.

The new limited series also features among its cast Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam and Matt Berry.

Other EPs include Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.

FX Productions produces the series in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.