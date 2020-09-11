Go Pro Today

Olivia Cooke, Alec Baldwin Comedy Thriller ‘Pixie’ Acquired by Saban Films

Barnaby Thompson directs

| September 11, 2020 @ 10:31 AM Last Updated: September 11, 2020 @ 10:34 AM
pixie

Saban Films

Saban Films is closing a deal to acquire the North American distribution rights to “Pixie,” which stars Olivia Cooke, Alec Baldwin and Ben Hardy, the distributor announced Friday.

“Pixie” also stars Daryl McCormack and Colm Meaney. Barnaby Thompson directed and produced the comedic thriller based on a script by Preston Thompson. James Clayton also produced alongside Ingenious Media’s Peter Touche and Samantha Allwinton serving as executive producers.

The film follows Pixie (Cooke), who seeks to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist. However, she soon finds herself on the run across the Irish countryside with two young men (Hardy, McCormack) who are being chased by a psychotic hitman.

Jonathan Saba and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Endeavor is also handling the film’s international sales.

Saban Films’ successes have included Hilary Swank’s “Homesman” as well as Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” Its upcoming slate includes “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters” starring Diane Keaton, as well as “The Stand-In” starring Drew Barrymore and Josh Duhamel’s “Buddy Games,” “Friendsgiving” with Malin Ackerman and “Breach” starring Bruce Willis.

