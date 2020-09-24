Olivia Cooke, Jack O’Connell Pandemic Love Story ‘Little Fish’ Reeled in by IFC Films

IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “Little Fish,” a sci-fi love story set in the aftermath of a pandemic that stars Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell and was an official selection for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in the U.S. Narrative Competition.

IFC Films will release “Little Fish” on February 5, 2021.

Chad Hartigan, the Sundance award-winning director behind “This is Martin Bonner,” directed “Little Fish” based on a screenplay by Mattson Tomlin and a short story by Aja Gabel.

The film is set in the aftermath of a pandemic in which victims begin to lose their memories and affects one newlywed couple not long after they’ve first fallen met and fallen in love. When O’Connell’s character contracts the disease, the young couple will do anything to hold onto the memory of their love.

“Little Fish” is produced by Tim Headington and Lia Buman of Tango Entertainment, Rian Cahill and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik, Chris Ferguson of Oddfellows Entertainment and Mattson Tomlin. The executive producers are Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler of Black Bear Pictures along with Fred Berger of Automatik and Tango’s Max Silva, and Cooke is also executive producing.

“Chad Hartigan’s prescient and deeply felt love story blew us away on every level. The stellar performances and gorgeous cinematography complement Chad’s unique and beautiful vision. This is the love story for this moment — bring tissues,” Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films said in a statement.

“From ‘Me and You and Everyone We Know’ to ‘Hunger,’ IFC has released countless films that have inspired and shaped me over the years and as the challenges of 2020 have proven again, they remain one of the most adept and adaptable distribution companies in the business. I can think of no better partner to bring this pandemic love story to audiences,” Hartigan said in a statement.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ EVP of Acquisitions and Productions Arianna Bocco with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films has rights to the film outside of the U.S.

Variety first reported the news.