Olivia Rodrigo didn’t mince her words when addressing the Supreme Court’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade via the Dobbs v. Jackson decision on Friday during her set at the Glastonbury music festival in England.

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” she said, bringing out Lily Allen to sing the song “F— You,” which they dedicated to each of the justices who voted in favor of the decision.

“I wanted to dedicated this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that, at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s— about freedom,” she continued. “This song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”

🔥OLIVIA RODRIGO: "Devastated… terrified… so many women & girls are going to die because of this… this song is dedicated to the 5 Justices who showed they don't give a shit about freedom…" @oliviarodrigo & Lily Allen dedicate "F*ck You" to SCOTUS 🎶

Rodrigo has often been outspoken about equal rights on stage. In May, after the Supreme Court’s draft decision on Dobbs v. Jackson leaked, she spoke about abortion during a Washington, D.C. concert.

“Because we’re in D.C., I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” she said. “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

The “Good 4 U” singer also wasn’t the only one to address the Supreme Court’s decision at Glastonbury. Phoebe Bridgers led a chant of “F— the Supreme Court” during her set.

“In all honesty, it’s like super surreal and fun. But I am having, like, the shittiest day,” she told the audience. “Are there any Americans here?” she continued. “Who wants to say ‘F— the Supreme Court’ on three?”

Billie Eilish also introduced her song “Your Power” with a comment about the decision, saying: “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S. I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer.”