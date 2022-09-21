Olivia Wilde dismissed “Spitgate” and other drama surrounding her film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” while appearing as a guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday.

“Another one of our weird rumors ‘spitgate’ which you might have heard about,” director Olivia Wilde said during her appearance on the show, as seen above in a clip released early Wednesday evening ahead of the broadcast.

Colbert gave the director and current girlfriend of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer a hard time about her denial of the incident, saying “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer” he joked after Wilde brought up the viral video.

“No he did not, but I think it’s a perfect example of — people will look for drama anywhere they can,” she said. “Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”

“Only time will tell,” Colbert joked, prompting Wilde to laugh and continue to say Styles did not spit on his costar. “We shall see.”

For those who might have forgotten, video taken during the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the Venice International Film Festival showed Styles as he was sitting down next to co-star Chris Pine in the theater. A great many people who watched the clip were convinced it showed Styles spit on Pine, followed by Pine reacting with what appears to be surprise before collecting himself.

Soon after, both actors denied any such thing had happened, expressing mutual respect for one another in separate statements. A few days later, Styles joked about the matter at a concert during his Madison Square Garden residency, where he has been performing his newest album “Harry’s House.”

During his tenth show in the “Love on Tour: Madison Square Garden Is Harry’s House” series, the pop singer jokingly said to his audience, “It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine but fear not, we’re back!”

The film has been surrounded by much drama since wrapping production, with rumors about discord on the set between star Florence Pugh and Wilde over the relationship Wilde began with Styles during filming. Pugh’s reps have denied any beef, though aside from the Venice premiere, Pugh has done almost no press or promotion for the film.

For more information on all of the speculation around Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film, out in theaters Friday, Sept. 23, read here.