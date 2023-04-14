A24 has optioned Jennifer Egan’s novel “A Visit from the Goon Squad” and its sequel “The Candy House” for a TV series, with Olivia Wilde attached to direct, a rep for the actress told TheWrap on Friday. The “Don’t Worry Darling” helmer will also executive produce with Jennifer Fox.

Egan’s first novel in the series, which tells 13 different stories connected to record company executive Bennie Salazar, won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize. The 2022 sequel, “The Candy House,” was a New York Times bestselling novel, alongside the already-adapted “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

This would be Wilde’s first major project for television. “Don’t Worry Darling,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, earned nearly $90 million globally. Her debut film, “Booksmart,” won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature and a Writers Guild Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, as well as a Golden Globe nod for lead Beanie Feldstein.

A24 is currently riding high on the must-see Netflix series, “Beef,” which premiered last weekend. The indie studio already has hits with HBO’s “Euphoria” and the upcoming “The Sympathizer” series starring Robert Downey Jr.

Wilde is also attached to direct and develop an as-yet untitled Marvel Spider-Woman film for Sony and Pascal Pictures. The actress, producer and director is also developing a Christmas comedy at Universal. She is repped by CAA and attorney PJ Shapiro.

Deadline first reported the news.