Documentary ‘On the Adamant’ Wins Top Award at Berlin Film Festival

The documentary “On the Adamant” has been named the best film of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, Berlin organizers announced on Saturday.

The film from director Nicolas Philibert (“Nenette,” “La Maison de la Radio”) follows life in a daycare center located on the Seine in Paris for adults with mental disorders. It is the first documentary to win the festival’s top prize since “Fire at Sea” in 2016.

German director Christian Petzold won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, essentially the runner-up award, for his drama “Afire,” while Philippe Garrel won the directing award for “The Plough.” The gender-neutral acting prizes went to Sofia Otero for “20,000 Species of Bees” in the leading performance category and Thea Ehre for “Till the End of the Night” in the supporting category.

The jury president was actress Kristen Stewart. The other jurors were actress Goldshifteh Farahani, directors Valeska Grisebach, Radu Jude and Carla Simón and Johnnie To and casting director Francine Maisler.

The festival ran from Feb. 16 through Feb. 26. Steven Spielberg was presented with an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

Here is the list of awards. Additional prizes from independent juries can be found here.

MAIN COMPETITION

Golden Bear for Best Film: “On the Adamant” (“Sur l’Adamant”), Nicolas Philibert

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: “Afire” (“Roter Himmel”), Christian Petzold

Silver Bear Jury Prize: “Bad Living” (“Mal Viver”), Joao Canijo

Silver Bear for Best Director: Philippe Garrel, “The Plough”

Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance: Sofia Otero, “20,000 Species of Bees”

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance: Thea Ehre, “Till the End of the Night”

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: Angela Schanelec, “Music”

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: Hélène Louvart for the cinematography of “Disco Boy”

ENCOUNTERS

Best Film: “Here,” Bas Devos

Best Director: “The Echo,” Tatiana Huezo

Special Jury Award: “Samsara,” Lois Patiño

Special Jury Award: “Orlando, My Political Biography,” Paul B. Preciado

GWFF Best First Feature Award: “The Klezmer Project,” Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann

Special Mention: “The Bride,” Myriam U. Birara

Berlinale Documentary Award: “The Echo,” Tatiana Huezo

Special Mention: “Orlando, My Political Biography,” Paul B. Preciado

Berlinale Series Award: “The Good Mothers”

Special Mention: “The Arkitekt”

CHILDREN’S JURY GENERATION KPLUS

Best Film: “Sweet As,” Jub Clerc

Special Mention: “Zeevonk,” Domien Huyghe

Best Short Film: “Closing Dynasty,” Lloyd Lee Choi

Special Mention: “Dede Is Dead,” Philippe Kastner

INTERNATIONAL JURY GENERATION KPLUS

Best Film: “She – Hero,” Mira Fornay

Special Mention: “Longing for the World,” Jenna Hasse

Best Short Film: “Waking Up in Silence,” Mila Zhuktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi

Special Mention: “Xiaohui and His Cows,” Xinying Lao

YOUTH’S JURY GENERATION KPLUS

Best Film: “Adolfo,” Sofia Auza

Special Mention: “And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine,” Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aetryck

Best Short Film: “And Me, I’m Dancing Too,” Mohammad Valizadegan

Special Mention: “From the Corner of My Eyes,” Domonkos Erhardt

GENERATION 14PLUS INTERNATIONAL JURY

Best Film: “Hummingbirds,” Silvia Del Carmen Castanos, Estefania “Beba” Contreras

Best Short Film: “Infantry,” Lais Santos Araujo

Special Mention: “Mutt,” Vuk Lungulov-Klotz

Special Mention: “Incroci,” Francesca de Fusco

BERLINALE SHORTS

Best Short Film: “Les chenilles,” Michelle Keserwany, Noel Keserwanyver

Silver Bear Jury Prize: “Dipped in Black,” Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch

Special Mention: “It’s a Date,” Nadia Parfan

Honorary Golden Bear: Steven Spielberg

Berlinale Camera: Caroline Champetier