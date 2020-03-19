Chanel Rion of One America News Network asked President Donald Trump Thursday whether saying “Chinese food” is racist, and from there, the two moved on into trashing the media.

During a press conference on the spread of coronavirus — which Trump has been heavily criticized for calling the “Chinese virus” — Rion, who earlier this week cited a conspiracy theory that coronavirus was possibly created in a North Carolina lab, said, “Do you consider the term ‘Chinese food’ racist because it’s food that originates in China or it has Chinese roots?”

“I don’t think it’s racist at all,” said Trump.

“On that note,” Rion went on, “major left-wing news media — even in this room — have teamed up with Chinese Communist Party narratives and they’re claiming you’re racist for making these claims about ‘Chinese virus.’ Is it alarming that major media players, just to oppose you, are consistently siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals and Latin gangs and cartels? And they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your team?”

Trump went on to attack the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post saying, “I know the truth and people out there in the world, they really don’t know the truth. They don’t know what it is.”

Before being hired by right-wing OANN, Rion was most known for her political cartoons, which promoted conspiracy theories about the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich. She sat down for a series of interviews with Rudy Giuliani last year as he publicly defended himself and Trump during the impeachment proceedings.

