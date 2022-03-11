One America News Sues DirecTV After Being Dropped From Lineup

One America News is suing DirecTV and parent company AT&T for breach of contract after the TV provider dropped the far-right cable channel from its lineup in January.

Herring Networks, which owns OAN, alleges that AT&T gave into pressure from “liberal organizations” such as the NAACP and Media Matters for America in its decision.

The 36-page lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of California in San Diego on Monday. It alleges DirecTV, AT&T and company board chair William Kennar have committed breach of contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with business expectancy and violated California’s Unfair Competition Law.

“This is an action to redress the unchecked influence and power that Defendants have wielded in an attempt to unlawfully destroy an independent, family-run business and impede the right of American television viewers to watch the news media channels and programs of their choice,” Herring Networks stated in the filing.

The lawsuit states that the defendants “bowed to political pressure and have put their unlawful interests and the unlawful personal, political, and financial interests of their management ahead of contractual and legal obligations… These wrongdoings are part and parcel of a larger, coordinated, extremely well-financed political scheme to take down Herring and unlawfully destroy its ability to operate in the media business.”

The company, which maintains it has lost up to $1 billion, is seeking compensatory damages, attorney fees and other relief deemed “just and proper” by a jury.

A spokesperson for DirecTV told TheWrap on Friday, “These claims are baseless, and we are confident that we have fully complied with both the law and our agreement.”

Mediate first reported the story.



