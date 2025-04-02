Leonardo DiCaprio Shows Off His ‘One Battle After Another’ Tantrums in Sneak Peek of PTA’s Crime Epic

Leonardo DiCaprio returned to the CinemaCon stage on Tuesday to present Paul Thomas Anderson’s crime epic “One Battle After Another.”



“He’s tapped into something politically and culturally that has burrowed beneath our psyche. But it also a film that is so epic in scope and scale,” he said alongside Teyana Taylor and Regina Hall, who play two fellow fighters in a revolutionary group that reunites for the first time in 16 years to rescue the daughter of Bob Ferguson, played by DiCaprio.

In the extended sneak peek, we see DiCaprio as Bob having an anxious phone conversation as he tries to find the location of his daughter from a contact who won’t reveal information if he won’t “tell the time.” He pleads and threatens and insults the contact, named Comrade Joshua, to tell him what he wants to know.

“I want your commanding officer, or I’m calling in a Grayhawk Ten,” he hisses through restrained tears into the microphone while Comrade Joshua complains that Bob is attacking him with “noise triggers.”

If you want an idea of what Bob Ferguson’s like, think of DiCaprio’s performance as past-his-prime Hollywood star Rick Dalton in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” constantly on the verge of a breakdown and trapped in a situation outside of his control no matter how many tantrums he throws.

We also see a first look at Sean Penn as Colonel Steven Lockjaw, who is asked whether he has failed to protect the world as a military leader. Lockjaw coldly says that anyone who says that is a “liar who doesn’t belong in society.” Gunfights and explosions are also shown in the sneak peek of the film, which will be released in Imax 70mm and VistaVision this fall.