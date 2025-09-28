Here Are All the Songs in ‘One Battle After Another’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” is a hit with audiences — and so is the film’s soundtrack.
Anderson is known for his musical prowess, and his 10th feature film is packed with hits. The movie, which is inspired by the 1990 novel “Vineland” by Thomas Pynchon, stars Leonardo DiCaprio as former revolutionary activist Bob Ferguson. His character is forced to call up his former cohorts and friends after his daughter, played by Chase Infiniti, is kidnapped.
The movie is the sixth to feature a score composed by Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood, and the soundtrack features Steely Dan, the Jackson 5 and more.
Here’s every song from “One Battle After Another” in order:
- Jon Brion – ‘Bunker Bumper’
- The Shirelles – ‘Soldier Boy’
- Steely Dan – ‘Dirty Work’
- The Ramsey Lewis Trio – ‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve’
- Sheck Wes – ‘Mo Bamba’
- Travis Scott – ‘Goosebumps’ (ft. Kendrick Lamar)
- Walk The Moon – ‘Shut Up And Dance’
- El Fantasma – ‘Vengo A Aclarar’ (ft. Banda Los Populares Del Llano)
- Survivor – ‘Eye Of The Tiger’
- Ella Fitzgerald – ’Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’
- Jackson 5 – ‘Ready Or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide From Love)’
- Los Panchos – ‘Perfidia’
- Jon Brion – ‘Global Bully’
- Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – ’American Girl’
- Gil Scott-Heron – ’The Revolution Will Not Be Televised’
- Ella Fitzgerald – ’God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’