‘One Day at a Time’ Goes 2D in Animated Special First Look (Video)

Pop TV has shared the first teaser for next week’s new episode of “One Day at a Time,” which will see the Alvarez family get a new animated look.
Titled “The Politics Episode,” the one-off animated special was announced last month, after the multi-camera comedy was forced to put a hold on physical production due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The episode will center around Penelope’s conservative cousin Estrellita, Tia Mirtha (Melissa Fumero and Gloria Estefan reprising their roles), and Tio Juanito (first-time guest star Lin-Manuel Miranda) coming to visit and with the impending election, they won’t be able to avoid fighting over politics. In the first-look clip, Penelope imagines what an ideal conversation about politics with her family might look like.
The episode is set to air Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Pop TV.
“One Day at a Time” is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television. Kellett, Lear, Mike Royce, and Brent Miller are executive producers. Jonas Diamond, executive producer and co-owner of Toronto’s Smiley Guy Studios, will oversee animation on the special.
