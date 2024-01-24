Anthony Hopkins is back. And judging by the trailer for his new movie “One Life,” which you can watch above, he’s going to make you cry.

The film is based on the book “If It’s Not Impossible…: The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton” by Barbara Winton and, according to the official synopsis, “tells the incredible, emotional true story of Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton (Johnny Flynn), a young London broker who visits Prague in December 1938. In a race against time, Winton convinces Trevor Chadwick (Alex Sharp) and Doreen Warriner (Romola Garai) of the British Committee for Refugees in Czechoslovakia to rescue hundreds of predominantly Jewish children before Nazi occupation closes the borders. Fifty years later, Nicky (Hopkins) is haunted by the fate of the children he wasn’t able to bring to safety in England. It’s not until the BBC show ‘That’s Life!’ re-introduces him to some of those he helped rescue that he finally begins to come to terms with the guilt and grief he carried – all the while skyrocketing from anonymity to a national hero.”

Helena Bonham Carter, Lena Olin and Jonathan Pryce also star in the film, which was directed by James Hawes and written by Lucinda Coxon and Nick Drake.

“One Life” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this past fall and was released in the United Kingdom on Jan. 1. The movie has earned warm reviews from critics.

“One Life” will be released theatrically by Bleecker Street on March 15.