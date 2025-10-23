“One to One: John & Yoko,” the documentary that follows John Lennon and his widow Yoko Ono’s explorative journey after their move to New York City in 1971, is finally set to hit HBO in November.

A new trailer out Thursday shows the musical pair’s love and transformation in their new home, more than a year after the doc first premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2024.

“The Flower Generation is over, but we can start all over again, right?” a voice that appears to be Ono’s says in the trailer, as a video clip shows people putting up their fist in front of the Statue of Liberty.

“I just got to see the village for the first time. I really feel at home there,” Lennon is heard saying.

The video sifts through a series of footage and images of the couple’s time in New York City, including Lennon and Ono’s “One to One” benefit concert, which the two performed for free at Madison Square Garden. The concert was organized after Ono and Lennon saw Geraldo Rivera’s exposé on child neglect and abuse at the Willowbrook State School.

“To change the apathy that all the youth have,” Lennon says of why he took on the task for no monetary gain. “Speak to them, sing to them and do anything to get them alive again. Viva la revolution.”

The documentary also includes music that Lennon and Ono’s son Sean Ono Lennon remixed and produced. The official synopsis reads: “A rare and revelatory inside look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s first year in New York City in the early 1970s, ‘One to One: John & Yoko’ delivers an immersive, cinematic experience that brings to life a chapter of explosive creativity and political activism in their lives.”

Kevin Macdonald directed the documentary and it was produced by Plan B/KM Films and Mercury Studios.

“One to One: John & Yoko” premieres Nov. 14 on HBO and HBO Max.