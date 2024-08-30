‘One Tree Hill’ Sequel Series in the Works at Netflix With Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton

The rumored “One Tree Hill” sequel is closer to becoming a reality, TheWrap has learned. Series stars from the original, Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton, are in talks to to be involved in the new project from Netflix.

Bush and Burton will executive produce this new installment and reprise their roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively. The sequel is set to come from Warner Bros. TV, one of the production companies behind the original, with Becky Hartman Edwards serving as the writer and executive producer. Edwards previously served as an executive producer on “Firefly Lane” and “The Bold Type.”

Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles will executive produce the series through their Chaos Machine banner. Danneel Ackles, who acted on the original series, is also in talks to return as Rachel Scott. Emily Moss Wilson (“Private Practice”) will serve as a producer.

Burton’s return is especially noteworthy, as the actor behind Peyton did not return for the drama’s seventh season. This decision reportedly came down to Burton wanting more creative control over the series — which it seems like she could have in this new reboot. Bush and Burton cohost a podcast about the show, “Drama Queens,” alongside fellow costar Bethany Joy Lenz.

“One Tree Hill” first premiered on the WB in 2003 and concluded on the CW in 2012. Widely hailed as an iconic teen drama, the series was a hit for the WB and remained a hit when it continued on the network’s successor, the CW. The series was a massive success with teenagers, specifically young women in that demographic. Over its nine seasons, it was nominated for 29 Teen Choice Awards, winning three times.

The series originally followed the lives of two half-brothers, Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan (James Lafferty), as they competed for positions on their school’s basketball team. But as the series progressed, it became more about the characters’ love triangles and romantic drama.

Deadline was the first to report this story.