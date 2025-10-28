‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed for Season 6 at Hulu

Hulu’s favorite true-crime podcasting trio is coming back to solve another murder mystery, with “Only Murders in the Building” renewed for a sixth season.

But this time, Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) are headed across the pond to London for their latest adventure.

The Season 5 finale saw the trio stop Mayor Beau Tillman (Keegan Michael-Key) and Camlia White (Renee Zellweger) from demolishing the Arconia to turn it into a casino. Tillman was also arrested for murdering Lester (Teddy Coluca), while White and her fellow billionaires Jay Pflug (Logan Lerman) and Bash Steed (Christoph Waltz) were arrested for their role in helping to cover up Nicky Caccimelio’s (Bobby Cannavale) accidental murder by Lester.

After solving the case, the trio is seen three months later sitting and listening to the latest podcast episode from Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), who is revealed to have been on holiday in London.

In a voiceover narration, Canning explains that her latest case centers on a red-haired woman who Canning believes has been wrongfully accused of killing a royal descendant and has faced threats against her life. At the same time, a red-haired woman can be seen bleeding out walking up to the Arconia’s gates, where she collapses.

As the trio head to the diner, they stumble upon Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton), who has discovered the red-haired woman and called the police. After turning over the body, it is revealed to be none other than Canning herself.

In addition to Martin, Gomez and Short, Cannavale, Zellweger, Lerman, Waltz, Key, Cannavale and Creighton, the cast of Season 5 includes Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Téa Leoni, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler.

“OMITB” hails from Martin and fellow co-creator John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”) and 20th Television. Season 5 is executive produced by Hoffman, Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith and JJ Philbin.

“Only Murders in the Building” drops new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu. All five seasons are now available to stream.